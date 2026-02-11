Stranger Things play The First Shadow could finally be heading to Netflix, with filming reportedly taking place this week
The final piece of the Stranger Things puzzle could soon be heading to Netflix
Despite figuring prominently into Stranger Things season 5, Stranger Things play The First Shadow can still only be seen on stage. But that could soon change, as performances have reportedly been put on pause this week in order for a professionally filmed version to be captured, presumably destined for Netflix.
As per Collider, performances of Stranger Things: The First Shadow have been cancelled on Broadway this week, through to Saturday, February 14, in order for a filmed version of The First Shadow to be captured. Much like the filmed version of Hamilton, which eventually landed on Disney Plus, the filmed version of The First Shadow is thought to star the production's original cast. There's currently no suggestion of a release date.
Stranger Things: The First Shadow opened in London back in 2023 and in New York in April 2025. It tells the story of young Henry Creel's (aka Vecna's) time at high school alongside Joyce and Hopper, and reveals how Henry comes into contact with the Mind Flayer after being transported to The Abyss. The latter points, you may recall, featured in Stranger Things season 5, and were left largely unexplained – a strange choice given the comparatively higher barrier to entry of West End and Broadway stage shows. If you've yet to see The First Shadow, then, the Netflix release should plug a few gaps. Or check out our own Stranger Things season 5 ending explained for the full breakdown.
The 3-part release of Stranger Things season 5 broke records for Netflix (even if viewership suffered heavy drops after the first week), but reactions to the final episode were chilly to say the least. Our own 3.5* Stranger Things finale review noted that the "series finale is a mix of some deadly serious storytelling and poorly conceived action scenes, alongside some poignant emotion and satisfying wrap-up". Reactions were so poor that a conspiracy theory around a secret ninth episode, dubbed Conformity Gate, sprang up in the weeks following release.
Exactly when we'll see The First Shadow on Netflix remains to be seen. Soon, though, we'll have Stranger Things: Tales From '85 to tide us over, which the showrunner recently revealed is designed to feel like a lost season of the mothership show.
Stranger Things: The First Shadow is currently showin in London and New York, but a streaming release is TBC. Want to fill out your watchlist in the meantime? Check out our list of the best shows on Netflix.
I'm the Managing Editor, Entertainment here at GamesRadar+, overseeing the site's film and TV coverage. In a previous life as a print dinosaur, I was the Deputy Editor of Total Film magazine, and the news editor at SFX magazine. Fun fact: two of my favourite films released on the same day - Blade Runner and The Thing.
