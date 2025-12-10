After a record-breaking premiere, Stranger Things season 5 viewership plunges by 60% in week 2

It looks like everyone watched Stranger Things season 5 in the first week

Will Byers and Vecna in Stranger Things season 5
(Image credit: Netflix)

While Stranger Things season 5 debuted with massive viewership, its numbers plunged in its second week on Netflix.

As pointed out by What's On Netflix (and per Netflix's own viewing figures), the sci-fi show's viewership dropped from its huge 59.6 million premiere week figure to 23.6 million in its second week (December 1 to December 7).

