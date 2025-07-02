Squid Game season 3 might be controversial, but it's already made history for Netflix with a record-breaking premiere

It's official: Squid Game season 3 is already one of Netflix's biggest shows ever, and it's only been streaming for a few days.

Despite a mixed reception to the highly anticipated final season, Netflix's Tudum site has revealed that the show has made history as the first ever Netflix show to debut at number one in all available countries – the first show to ever do so in its first week.

Plus, it racked up 60.1 million views in its first three days streaming, which breaks the record for most views across that time period (season 2 got 68 million across its first four days; that season released on a Thursday, while season 3 dropped on a Friday, so their premiere windows are slightly different). Both season 2 and 3's premieres mean Squid Game is the only show ever to hit the all-time most popular list in its first week streaming.

At the time of writing, Squid Game season 3 sits at number nine on the streamer's list of its all-time most popular non-English shows, but, considering the series hasn't even been out for a week yet, we can expect it to rise.

Plus, season 3 helped bring season 2 and season 1 back into the weekly non-English TV top 10, at number three and number six, respectively.

Squid Game season 2 was also record-setting for the streamer, breaking Wednesday's record for the biggest premiere week.

While fans are evenly split on what they think of season 3, critics have been kinder. Our own five-star Squid Game season 3 review says: "A staggeringly excellent final season with pulse-pounding games, heartbreaking character moments, phenomenal performances from the entire cast, and a storyline utterly unafraid to take huge, bold swings. Squid Game season 3 can count itself a winner."

Squid Game is streaming on Netflix now. For more, dive into our breakdown of the Squid Game season 3 ending explained.

