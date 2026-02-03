Netflix didn't reign supreme in 2025 as Stranger Things loses to a kids' TV show as the most watched series of the year

A very surprising show was the most-streamed series of 2025

One of Netflix's biggest series ever came to an end on New Year's Eve after taking over the whole winter period with gradual drops, but, in a bizarre turn of events, Stranger Things was not the most-streamed show of 2025.

As found by Nielsen, the most-watched series on any streaming platform in 2025 was the animated kids show Bluey, which follows a Blue Heeler puppy named Bluey who goes on adventures with her younger sister, Bingo. With 45.2 billion minutes watched on Disney Plus over the year, this is quite the feat, as each episode is only around 8 minutes long, meaning kids likely watched the show over and over again.

