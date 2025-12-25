6 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime, Disney Plus, and more (December 26-28)

You might need some cheering up now that Christmas is sadly over, and the best new movies and TV shows to watch on streaming will do that for you. In this list, we've put together all the new releases that you can watch this weekend, from new episodes of Stranger Things season 5 to some of the highest-grossing movies of the year at the box office.

Gather your leftover food and drinks from the holiday celebrations and enjoy these 6 great new movies and shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus, and Hulu, some of the best streaming services out there. This time around, we have some exciting titles like Ryan Coogler's critically acclaimed horror movie Sinners, a new Stephen King adaptation, and so much more.

As new upcoming movies and the best shows keep making their way to our screens, this guide tells you everything you need to know to finish 2025 in the best way possible. For more, check out list of the best movies of 2025 and the best shows of 2025.

New movies

Sinners (Prime Video)

Sinners | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

One of the best horror movies of 2025, Sinners is now available to watch for all Prime Video subscribers, and it couldn't have arrived at a better time – what could be a better Christmas watch than this bloody vampire period horror? Directed by Black Panther's Ryan Coogler, the film stars Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, and Jack O'Connell, and includes some of the most talked-about moments of the year.

Set in the '30s in the deep south of the United States during its Jim Crow era, the film follows twin brothers Smoke and Stack, as they return to their hometown looking to start their troubled lives again with a new business. However, their once home has been taken over by a greater evil.

Sinners arrives on Amazon Prime on December 25. For more, check out our list of all the best movies on Prime Video right now.

Ne Zha II (HBO Max)

Ne Zha 2 | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Available: US

Watch now: HBO Max

You might not have heard of it before, but Ne Zha II is the fifth highest-grossing movie of all time, and the highest-grossing animated movie ever after overtaking Inside Out 2 earlier this year. It was a success with critics too, as it sits at an impressive 92% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Now, the movie is finally available to stream on HBO Max, and it's time to see for yourself what the fuss was all about.

A sequel to the 2019 movie Ne Zha, the film is a modern reimagining of mythological Chinese folklore, with the synopsis reading: "A rebellious young boy named Ne Zha is feared by the gods and born to mortal parents with wild, uncontrolled powers. Now he's faced with an ancient force intent on destroying humanity, he must grow up to become the hero the world needs."

Ne Zha 2 is available to watch on HBO Max from December 24. For more, check out our guides to the best HBO shows and the best HBO movies.

The Life of Chuck (Hulu)

The Life of Chuck | Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

Not all Stephen King adaptations belong in the horror genre – The Life of Chuck, an adaptation of the author's 2020 novella of the same name, is a life-affirming drama that will probably make you shed a tear or two.

Directed by horror master Mike Flanagan, the film follows Chuck Krantz's (Tom Hiddleston) very full life, from childhood to adulthood, leading up until the end of his life... and the end of the world. The cast includes Chiwetel Ejiofor as a school teacher trying to apply logic to the planet’s troubles, Matthew Lillard as a construction worker neighbor who finds peace amongst the chaos, Karen Gillan as Chuck's ex who is a hospital worker determined to save everyone she can, and Mark Hamill and Mia Sara as the grandparents who raised Chuck as a boy.

The Life of Chuck is available to watch on Hulu from December 26. For more, check out our list of the best Hulu shows to watch right now.

New TV shows

Stranger Things season 5 part 2 (Netflix)

Stranger Things 5 | Volume 2 Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

The end of Stranger Things is almost here! With three new episodes now available to watch on Netflix, there is only one final episode left (you'll have to wait until New Year's Eve to watch it), and we can't wait to see what happens to our favorite characters. For now, make sure to catch up this weekend with Part 2, which is packed with some shocking revelations, plot twists, and intense action.

First things first, check out our Stranger Things season 5 part 1 ending explained guide to remember everything that happened in the first four episodes of the season, including the smallest details that might prove important later on. Ready now? Then dive in, as Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) continues to threaten Hawkins (and the world) with his mysterious master plan, and Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and the rest of the gang work together to stop him.

Stranger Things season 5 part 2 is available to stream on Netflix from December 25. For more, check out the best Netflix shows to watch right now.

Pluribus finale episode (Apple TV Plus)

Pluribus — Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

One of the best shows of 2025 has now wrapped its first season, so there are no more excuses – if you haven't been following Pluribus week by week, this is your chance to binge-watch it over the holiday break. You will not regret it.

Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul creator Vince Gilligan's new mystery sci-fi series has been compared to The Twilight Zone, and has received outstanding reviews from critics. Set in New Mexico, it follows a romance author, Carol Sturka (Rhea Seehorn), who is one of the few people in the world immune to the effects of a virus which has turned everyone into an obedient hive mind known as 'the Others'.

Pluribus is available on Apple TV Plus from December 24. For more, see our lists for the best movies on Apple TV Plus and the best TV shows on Apple TV Plus.

Taylor Swift: The End of an Era finale (Disney Plus)

Taylor Swift | The End of an Era | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

You can now watch all the episodes of the documentary Taylor Swift: The End of an Era, an intimate behind-the-scenes look at Taylor Swift's record-breaking global tour. The concert can also be watched on the Disney Plus film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which became a box office event in 2023 before it was available on streaming.

The End of an Era chronicles "the development, impact, and inner workings that created the phenomenon that was The Eras Tour," according to the official logline, which continues: "The illuminating docuseries gives an intimate look at Taylor’s life as her tour made headlines and thrilled fans around the world." The series features performers, family members, and friends such as Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran, and Florence Welch and offers a "never-before-seen insight into what it took to create a phenomenon".

Taylor Swift: The End of an Era is available to watch on Disney Plus from December 24. For more, see our list of the best TV shows on Disney Plus.

