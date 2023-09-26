Move over Barbenheimer, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie is set to be the next big box office event

No, really. Taylor Swift's The Era's Tour movie is headed for global box office domination – and it's already broken ticket presale records.

The docu-film is set to hit cinemas on October 13 (Swift's favorite number) in over 100 countries – and has already garnered over $65 million in ticket presales.

"The tour isn’t the only thing we’re taking worldwide," Swift wrote on Instagram. "Been so excited to tell you all that The Eras Tour concert film is now officially coming to theaters WORLDWIDE on Oct 13!"

This isn't any old movie event: per the tour announcement, "Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing, and dancing" are encouraged. If you dressed up for Barbie, prepare to come in your best Reputation or Red-era garb and trade bracelets with fellow Swifties while you wait in line for popcorn. And if you're not a Swiftie, you can probably expect to hear 100 teen girls singing "You Belong With Me" while you try to watch The Exorcist: Believer in the next theater over.

Per NME, the doc is being described as a "breathtaking, cinematic view" of The Eras Tour, which spans all of Swift's albums and includes a surprise non-single every night.

The film is projected to make over $100 million in its first weekend, which is a far cry from Swift's last two cinematic endeavors. The performer made a cameo in David O. Russell's Amsterdam, which grossed a total of $31 million against its $80 million budget. And we can't forget Cats, which grossed $75 million against its $95 million budget – and was an overall box office bomb. Her directorial efforts have fared far better, with the music video for the ten-minute version of "All Too Well," starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien, hitting over 91 million views on Youtube.

