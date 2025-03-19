On its 30th anniversary, A Goofy Movie is getting a Disney Plus documentary charting its "untold story" and why it still remains a "beloved classic" in 2025

Not Just A Goof is coming to Disney Plus in a matter of weeks

A Goofy Movie
Calling all ‘90s kids! Disney Plus is releasing a documentary titled Not Just a Goof, following the making of one of the most beloved childhood classics, A Goofy Movie.

The documentary, which is listed on the streamer’s Next on Disney Plus guide, is said to explore "the untold story of A Goofy Movie" and will premiere on Disney Plus on Monday, April 7.

According to the synopsis, the documentary follows "a young creative team tackling their first Disney feature, its initial disappointment, and its surprising resurgence decades later." The documentary will feature interviews and rare behind-the-scenes footage from the making of the movie, ultimately revealing "why it remains a beloved classic for a generation".

Released in 1995, A Goofy Movie follows Goofy and his son Max – a teen who is eager to distance himself from his father and get his own life (and girlfriend named Roxanne). In a bid to bond, the two go on a road trip, but of course, chaos and carnage ensues. The film includes characters from Disney’s Goof Troop but was the titular character’s first stand-alone feature film.

The cast includes Bill Farmer as Goofy, Jason Marsden as Max Goof, Kevin Lima as Lester, and Tevin Campbell as Powerline. Five years later, Disney released a direct-to-video sequel titled An Extremely Goofy Movie.

At the time of release, the film was met with mixed reviews, which is reflected in its lackluster 59% Rotten Tomatoes score. But over time the movie has become a cult classic, best known for its array of catchy songs and relatable parent-teen themes.

Not Just A Goof will premiere on Disney Plus on April 7. For more, check out our list of the best Disney movies, or keep up with upcoming Disney movies heading your way.

