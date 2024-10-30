Late Star Wars actor Peter Cushing being brought back by AI for new documentary

Peter Cushing is being brought back using AI for new Sky documentary Hammer: Heroes, Legends and Monsters. The late actor, best known for his roles in Star Wars and for playing Baron Frankenstein in six Hammer films, died in 1994.

Deadline confirmed the news that AI will be used in the documentary for a "powerful and poignant reveal of Hammer royalty." Per Sky, it will be a "special homage" to Cushing, and his extraordinary impact on Hammer horror movies.

As well as his roles as Frankenstein, Cushing also played Doctor Van Helsing in five Dracula films for the studio, often starring with Christopher Lee. The new documentary is narrated by Charles Dance and follows the growth of Hammer Productions from its humble beginnings to its heyday from the mid-'50s to the '70s, when several major horror franchises were spawned.

This isn't the first time Cushing's likeness has been used after his death. He appeared in the 2016 movie Rogue One: A Star Wars Story as his Star Wars character Grand Moff Tarkin, but legal action is being pursued for this use.

The Hammer documentary is produced by Deep Fusion. Head Ben Field told Deadline that all necessary permissions have been secured for Cushing's use in this project.

"As a figure central to Hammer’s success, Cushing’s presence is crucial to telling the story authentically," he told the publication. "His work, particularly alongside Christopher Lee, was instrumental in shaping the brand and legacy of Hammer Films. Including him allows the project to honor the spirit and impact he had on the studio and its fans, creating a connection between the past and this new exploration."

