Andor showrunner had to scrap an episode of the Star Wars show that was "like a horror movie": "We could not afford to do it"

Andor creator Tony Gilroy says a "monster movie" episode centering on K-2SO was scrapped for season 2.

“Dan Gilroy wrote an amazing, entirely self-contained episode that was episode 209,” Gilroy told Entertainment Weekly. "It was an amazing episode that was like a horror movie. It was the K-2SO story. They had to bring this huge ugly tanker ship to Yavin, and there was a KX unit that was trapped inside there hunting. It was sort of like a monster movie with K2 on it. It was really cool. We could not afford to do it. It was made clear that it was out of the range, so we had to abandon that and consolidate things."

Instead, Cassian (Diego Rivera) and K-2SO (Alan Tudyk) meet up in episode 8, after the Empire sends the KX droid to kill protestors in what would become known as the Ghorman Massacre. K-2SO came close to killing Cassian, before Samm (Abraham Wapler) slammed into him with his repulsorcraft. Cassian takes his destroyed body back to Yavin, where he's put back together.

The Ghorman Massacre is truly a horror movie in and of itself - and it's the first time we've ever seen it on screen after initially hearing about it in the Star Wars Legends tie-in novels. Gilroy had previously mentioned that the event itself was expensive to construct, and that they wanted to make as much use of it as possible.

