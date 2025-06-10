Star Wars icon Mark Hamill says George Lucas never considered killing any of the main characters, unlike the sequels: "In the new ones, they pop us off one at a time"

It's no secret that Mark Hamill was not too happy about how things turned out in the Star Wars sequels. Once again, the Luke Skywalker actor has taken the opportunity to throw some shade to The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, noting how they got rid of the franchise's legacy characters without a second thought.

While promoting his new movie The Life of Chuck, Hamill talked about the beloved sci-fi franchise, recalling a conversation he had with George Lucas about The Return of the Jedi.

"When I would complain about things – in the third one, I said, 'Luke has lost his hand, he's got the black glove, shouldn't it be about Luke struggling with turning to the dark side?' George said, 'Mark, it's for children,'" he said during an appearance on TODAY. "And that's why he would never consider killing any of the main characters. In the new ones, they pop us off one at a time," he continued.

He's not wrong – Harrison Ford's Han Solo died in The Force Awakens and Carrie Fisher's Leia succumbed to some serious injuries in The Rise of Skywalker. Hamill's Luke also died in The Last Jedi.

Don't expect him to reprise his role, however. Mark Hamill definitely rules out a Star Wars return in a recent interview.

"We never expected it to become a permanent franchise and a part of pop culture like that," said, "But my deal is, I had my time. I'm appreciative of that, but I really think they should focus on the future and all the new characters. And by the way, when I disappeared in [The Last Jedi], I left my robes behind. And there's no way I’m gonna appear as a naked Force ghost."

The Star Wars saga has no choice, then, that to look at the future, and there are some very exciting projects coming up. Next in the calendar is The Mandalorian & Grogu, which brings Pedro Pascal's Mando to the big screen for the first time. Ryan Gosling's movie Star Wars: Starfighter will be next (it starts shooting this year), with the return of Daisy Ridley's Rey following afterwards.

The Star Wars timeline keeps growing, so make sure you are up to date by checking our list of all upcoming Star Wars movies and shows, and how to watch Star Wars in order.