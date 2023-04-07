Daisy Ridley returning as Rey in new Star Wars movie set 15 years after Rise of Skywalker

Lucasfilm has announced that Daisy Ridley is set to return as Rey in an upcoming movie. During Star Wars Celebration 2023, the studio revealed that the fan-favorite character, who first appeared in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, will be seen again in a new film set 15 years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker.

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is lined up to direct the flick, which centers on Rey, now a Jedi master, as she trains Force newbies at a Jedi Academy.

This wasn't the only movie confirmed at Star Wars Celebration either, as Kathleen Kennedy confirmed they'll be expanding the timeline. James Mangold’s movie will focus on the beginning of the Jedi and the early discovery of the force. Dave Filoni will also be helming a movie featuring some of his characters from the Disney Plus shows in what’s been called an “epic battle”.

The movie side of Lucasfilm's release slate has been in limbo for some time – the last theatrical Star Wars movie was 2019's The Rise of Skywalker. Recently, a report from Variety (opens in new tab) said that two high profile projects, Patty Jenkins's Rogue Squadron and a film set to be produced by Kevin Feige and penned by Michael Waldron, are no longer in active development.

But, Taika Waititi's Star Wars movie is still moving ahead, while The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson still wants to make his trilogy. Shawn Levy also has a movie in the works, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy will direct a film, too – though writers Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson have reportedly exited the project.

On the TV side of things, the release slate is jam-packed with new projects. Ahsoka and Visions Volume 2 are set to debut on Disney Plus this year, and Skeleton Crew starring Jude Law, Andor season 2, and The Acolyte are also all in the pipeline. Jon Favreau has also confirmed that he has written The Mandalorian season 4.

