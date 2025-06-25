Covering over 100,000 light years, hundreds of planets, and a 59-page reference sheet, this official new Star Wars map is the nerdiest way to explore a galaxy far, far away – including a genius prequels Easter egg

You might think you know everything there is to know about Star Wars. Think again.

Thanks to the franchise's official website, we can now feast our eyes on an impossibly detailed galaxy map – one that covers hundreds of planets and even has a 59-page reference sheet for good measure.

Originally part of 2009's Star Wars: The Essential Atlas, the official Galaxy Map has been updated to include pretty much every planet and locale you can think of, including classics such as Tatooine, more obscure hangouts like Gravlex Med, and even planets that could drag Legends adventures into canon – with Knights of the Old Republic's Rakata Prime making an appearance.

As you can see from our image below (which is, admittedly, only a small fraction of the map), there is a lot of ground to cover in a galaxy far, far away. Over 100,000 light years end-to-end to be precise. There's so much to take in, in fact, that the Star Wars website even has a significant reference sheet for you to pore over. There's your bedtime reading sorted.

(Image credit: Del Rey/Lucasfilm)

Even better, there's actually one notable exclusion from the list. Don't worry, we won't make you count each planet. The missing world is Kamino which, as has been pointed out on social media, could be a perfect prequels joke.

You may remember, of course, that Kamino was wiped from the Jedi Archives by a scheming Count Dooku. According to the map, it no longer exists though, intriguingly, Skeleton Crew's 'missing' planet At Attin does make the cut.

If you've now fallen down the Star Wars rabbit hole, we'd recommend a glance at our complete Star Wars timeline. Then, dive into our guide on how to watch the Clone Wars in order.