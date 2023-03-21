Insider claims Damon Lindelof has exited his Star Wars movie

Damon Lindelof has reportedly exited his Star Wars movie.

According to insider news site Above the Line (opens in new tab), Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson have exited their planned Star Wars project despite turning in a new draft of their script just last month. Per the report, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is still on board to direct with production set to start in February of 2024.

"I will just say, that for reasons that I can't get into on this Sunday morning, on this day, the degree of difficulty is extremely, extremely, extremely high. If it can't be great, it shouldn't exist," Lindelof told Slash Film (opens in new tab) at SXSW just last week. "That's all I'll say, because I have the same association with it as you do, which is, it's the first movie I saw sitting in my dad's lap, four years old, May of '77.

"I think it's possible that sometimes when you hold something in such high reverence and esteem, you start to get in the kitchen and you just go, 'Maybe I shouldn't be cooking. Maybe I should just be eating.' We'll just leave it at that point."

The news comes as no surprise as several Star Wars projects have reportedly been shelved. Lucasfilm is no longer moving forward with Patty Jenkins and Kevin Feige's Star Wars movies, per a recent Variety (opens in new tab) report. Taika Waititi's Star Wars movie seems to still be going ahead.

Lindelof's Star Wars project is still slated for a 2025 release date without his involvement. For more, keep up to date with our list of all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows coming soon.