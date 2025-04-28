Dave Filoni reveals why his Star Wars movie has had a "very long development" process: "I keep moving the pieces on the board like a big strategy [game]"

Dave Filoni says his untitled live-action Star Wars movie has been in development for a long time because the events of the Star Wars shows not only coincide with but change the events of the film.

“It’s a long development, and one of the reasons is why is I like to work on very long arcs. And I try to factor in all the things that I’m creating simultaneously and looking at them and saying, ‘Well, how do we do unique things? What are unique set pieces? Where is the story going? What is the point of the story?'" Filoni told Collider. "I ask myself these questions, and I have general outlines for all these things, general timelines for all these things, and I keep moving the pieces on the board like a big strategy [game]."

Filoni's live-action Star Wars movie has been in the works for quite some time now, and is set during the New Republic Era. The film will reportedly revolve around a conflict between the New Republic and Imperial Remnants (H/T Variety).

The film was announced back in 2020 as a crossover event between The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and The Book of Boba Fett that will take place after the events of Return Of The Jedi and before The Force Awakens . In 2023, it was revealed that Filoni would write and direct the pic, which was described as a "cinematic event." The filmmaker is currently hard at work on Ahsoka season 2, which does not yet have a release date, so it's likely that we may have to wait a couple more years for Filoni's film.

Continued Filoni: "That’s the way I’ve always worked since I started on Clone Wars and got to the end of that series finally, and you keep in your mind in the future while you’re working on the present. So right now I’ll be on [Ahsoka] season 2, and as those stories develop it might change things that would affect what’s happening in the future of what I would do. So it’s all balancing act, but I’m constantly working at it, working out scenes, and I know several scenes and where they would go - so you just kind of plug it in as you go."

Dave Filoni's untitled live-action Star Wars movie does not yet have release date. You can keep up to date with everything the galaxy far, far away has in store with our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows.