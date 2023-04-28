Dave Filoni is still figuring out which characters from the Star Wars Disney Plus universe to put in his forthcoming Star Wars crossover movie event.

"We're in the right area code," Filoni told Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab). "We are definitely in the right space. I think it's going to be a clamoring of characters saying, 'how do I get in this picture?' And that's what Jon [Favreau] and I have been figuring out."

The movie was first announced at Star Wars Celebration, along with two other live-action features. Filoni’s film will tie together the Disney Plus shows (The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and The Book of Boba Fett) in a “cinematic event" that will take place after the events of Return Of The Jedi and before The Force Awakens. Each Disney Plus show ties in together and are part of official Star Wars canon, with Grogu (a.k.a. Baby Yoda) making an appearance on The Book Of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka first appearing on The Mandalorian.

"As we are getting deeper and deeper into this," Favreau explained, "you start to have to really map things out and figure out what that story is, and then have those characters fulfil what their growth cycle is and what their mythic hero's journey is. Those things have to fit together well. Otherwise, it won't feel like Star Wars."

Dave Filoni's Star Wars movie currently doesn't have a release date. Keep up to date with the galaxy far, far away with our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and Disney Plus TV shows.