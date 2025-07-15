You now have a chance to own Darth Vader's actual lightsaber from the original Star Wars trilogy thanks to a "grail-level" auction, assuming you've got a cool $3 million to burn
A more elegant weapon for a more civilized age
There are few movie props as recognizable - and ominous - as Darth Vader's legendary red lightsaber, the weapon that threatened Luke Skywalker in the iconic lightsaber duels of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Now, thanks to Propstore, one lucky Star Wars fan will have a chance to own Darth Vader's main screen-used lightsaber from The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi - if they've got a few million bucks to spare.
Per THR, Propstore will take the lightsaber on a three city tour in August, spanning London, New York, and Beverly Hills, to display the highly coveted piece of movie memorabilia before the actual auction. The tour and auction will also include a previously shown whip and belt holster prop from Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade used on screen by Harrison Ford.
"Surviving genuine lightsaber props from the original trilogy of films are exceedingly rare, and Propstore is honored to present this historic artifact in our September sale," says Propstore COO Brandon Alinger in a statement. "It is a grail-level piece, worthy of the finest collections in the world."
The lightsaber is expected to fetch a price of $1-3 million at auction, meaning it's likely out of reach for all but the highest echelons of Star Wars fans (maybe new Superman actor and noted Star Wars fan David Corenswet?). The rest of us will have to keep swinging our replicas (but not in the house, mom will kill us).
Can't get enough lightsaber duels? Stay on top of every new Star Wars movie and TV show currently in the works.
I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)
