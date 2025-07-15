You now have a chance to own Darth Vader's actual lightsaber from the original Star Wars trilogy thanks to a "grail-level" auction, assuming you've got a cool $3 million to burn

There are few movie props as recognizable - and ominous - as Darth Vader's legendary red lightsaber, the weapon that threatened Luke Skywalker in the iconic lightsaber duels of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Now, thanks to Propstore, one lucky Star Wars fan will have a chance to own Darth Vader's main screen-used lightsaber from The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi - if they've got a few million bucks to spare.

Per THR , Propstore will take the lightsaber on a three city tour in August, spanning London, New York, and Beverly Hills, to display the highly coveted piece of movie memorabilia before the actual auction. The tour and auction will also include a previously shown whip and belt holster prop from Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade used on screen by Harrison Ford.

"Surviving genuine lightsaber props from the original trilogy of films are exceedingly rare, and Propstore is honored to present this historic artifact in our September sale," says Propstore COO Brandon Alinger in a statement. "It is a grail-level piece, worthy of the finest collections in the world."

The lightsaber is expected to fetch a price of $1-3 million at auction, meaning it's likely out of reach for all but the highest echelons of Star Wars fans (maybe new Superman actor and noted Star Wars fan David Corenswet?). The rest of us will have to keep swinging our replicas (but not in the house, mom will kill us).