Superman star David Corenswet proves his Star Wars geek credentials with a watch order that everyone should try at least once

David Corenswet might be a DC star thanks to Superman, but he's also a massive Star Wars geek.

In fact, Corenswet is so serious about his fandom for the galaxy far, far away that he has a preferred watch order for introducing the saga to newbies – and it's one that's particularly infamous: the Machete order.

During an appearance on Brittany Broski's Royal Court, Corenswet revealed that his preferred watch order for bringing the saga to newcomers is:

Star Wars: A New Hope

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

Now, we know what you're thinking. Why watch the saga completely out of either chronological or release order, especially for the first time?

Well, this way of viewing gives you a particularly unique perspective on the saga, treating the prequels as an extended flashback to reveal why Anakin Skywalker fell to the dark side following the revelation that he was Darth Vader all along.

"You preserve the twist of – spoiler alert – Darth Vader is his father… and then you watch One through Three as a flashback essentially," Corenswet explained. "And then Six, it's not as strong as Four and Five as a film, but it's a great culmination to the whole thing. It brings it all together. The stakes are bigger if you've seen One through Three, it feels more like a saga."

We agree that it's a watch order that's well worth trying, too, especially if you're very used to going by release or chronological order. You'll find your whole perspective shifts. Though we should note that the Machete order actually skips Episode One, which we (and it seems Corenswet) wouldn't recommend.

It's not the only way to watch, though, as we break down in our own guide to watching the Star Wars movies in order.

As for Superman, the DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters movie is currently in theaters.

For even more on the film, check out our spoiler-free Superman review for our verdict, or dive into our breakdown of the Superman ending explained.