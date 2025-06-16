Director of the scrapped Star Wars movie that became The Rise of Skywalker has admitted it's a "struggle" to watch the saga "on an emotional level", but he's going to try Andor

Colin Trevorrow, who was once in line to direct the then-untitled Star Wars 9 before leaving the project, has admitted it's been a "struggle" to watch anything from the series since – but Andor is getting him back on board.

"My son and I have both decided that we are going to watch all of Andor this summer," Trevorrow told The Hollywood Reporter. "But I do have to be honest; it has been a struggle for me to engage with anything Star Wars-related just on an emotional level. So, to the team that made Andor, I guess I can say that you're the ones who've finally brought me back in.”

Originally slated to cap off the Star Wars sequel saga with what was set to be called Duel of the Fates, Trevorrow left Star Wars 9 after reported 'creative differences' with Lucasfilm. J.J. Abrams then took over for Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker.

But that wasn't the end of the story. In 2020, a Duel of the Fates script was leaked online. Among the many differences between the canned Star Wars 9 and The Rise of Skywalker, Luke Skywalker was originally planned to 'haunt' Kylo Ren. The Sith Lord, meanwhile, would have lightsaber duels with a spectral Darth Vader and a twin-blade wielding Rey. Trevorrow was keen to point out that, despite suggestions to the contrary, he was never going to kill off R2-D2.

Andor has come to an end after two seasons, with the Disney Plus series roundly being heralded as one of the best Star Wars stories ever told. It's currently sitting pretty at 97% on Rotten Tomatoes – just don't expect creator Tony Gilroy to head back to a galaxy far, far away anytime soon.

