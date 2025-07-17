Nintendo is taking the Splatoon and Arms approach to its upcoming Switch 2 wheelchair basketball game Drag x Drive with a "Global Jam demo event" coming next month
Try out Nintendo's weird new 3v3 multiplayer game for free
Drag x Drive, Nintendo's upcoming Switch 2 exclusive 3v3 wheelchair basketball game, is getting a free demo ahead of its launch similar to playable previews Nintendo's done in the past for games like Splatoon and Arms.
Even the event's title, Drag x Drive: Global Jam dem, mirrors the Splatoon and Splatoon 2 Global Testfire demo, as well as Arms' Global Testpunch demo. Likewise, Switch 2 owners, with active Switch Online subscriptions, mind, will get to play Drag x Drive ahead of its release during pre-set sessions over an upcoming weekend.
Specifically, there will be three different four-hour windows happening at the same time worldwide. On Friday, August 9, the Drag x Drive Global Jam event will run from 3am PT/6am ET to 7am PT/10am ET. Then, later that same day, another window will open up from 5pm PT /8pm ET to 9pm PT/12am ET.
Finally, on Saturday August 10, you'll have another four hours to check out Drag x Drive from 9am PT/12pm ET to 1pm PT/4pm ET.
It's unclear which modes will be made available during the demo, but it's safe to assume the main 3v3 mode, in which you use your Switch 2 Joy Cons like mice to virtually spin the wheels of your chair and shoot hoops, will be included.
The full game launches for $20 on August 14.
I was a Drag x Drive skeptic, but playing the Nintendo Switch 2's wheelchair basketball game using two Joy-Con as mice made me a believer
