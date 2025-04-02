Nintendo shows off Switch 2 mouse capabilities with a 3-on-3 basketball game that's basically Rocket League with robot wheelchairs
Drag and Drive somehow feels like an Arms and Rocket League successor all at once
You can indeed use one of the Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons as a mouse, and Nintendo has a Rocket League-style sports game featuring robot characters in wheel-chair-like vehicles to fully demonstrate the possibilities.
Drag and Drive is a three-on-three basketball titled. The gimmick is that you use a pair of mouse Joy-Cons to wheel yourself forward around skatepark-like levels to get your ball into the basket. It's set to launch this summer.
This story is developing. Check out our live coverage of all the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct news for more.
