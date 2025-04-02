Nintendo shows off Switch 2 mouse capabilities with a 3-on-3 basketball game that's basically Rocket League with robot wheelchairs

You can indeed use one of the Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons as a mouse, and Nintendo has a Rocket League-style sports game featuring robot characters in wheel-chair-like vehicles to fully demonstrate the possibilities.

Drag and Drive is a three-on-three basketball titled. The gimmick is that you use a pair of mouse Joy-Cons to wheel yourself forward around skatepark-like levels to get your ball into the basket. It's set to launch this summer.

