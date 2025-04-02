Nintendo shows off Switch 2 mouse capabilities with a 3-on-3 basketball game that's basically Rocket League with robot wheelchairs

Drag and Drive somehow feels like an Arms and Rocket League successor all at once

Dragon Drive
You can indeed use one of the Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons as a mouse, and Nintendo has a Rocket League-style sports game featuring robot characters in wheel-chair-like vehicles to fully demonstrate the possibilities.

Drag and Drive is a three-on-three basketball titled. The gimmick is that you use a pair of mouse Joy-Cons to wheel yourself forward around skatepark-like levels to get your ball into the basket. It's set to launch this summer.

This story is developing. Check out our live coverage of all the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct news for more.

Dustin Bailey
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.

