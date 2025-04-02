Mario Kart World takes the racing series open-world, and it launches day one exclusively on Switch 2

Among today's Nintendo Switch 2 news, Nintendo officially lifted the veil on the Mario Kart game, properly titled Mario Kart World, which will be exclusive to Switch 2 and launching on the same day as the console itself. Most notably, the game features a partially open-world structure that links tracks together and lets you "drive virtually everywhere."

The trailer opens with a lot of familiar power-ups and transforming kart styles, with vehicles transforming into jet skis, snowmobiles, and planes. There's a traditional grand prix mode, with a series-first 24 racers, but the big gimmick here is that everything ties together in a big, interconnected world that lets you "drive virtually everywhere."

This story is developing.