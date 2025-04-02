The Nintendo Switch 2's mysterious C button is an in-built Nintendo Discord

News
By published

It even has a streaming function

a woman playing a switch 2 lookign at a screen with her friends displayed on the bottom alongside their gameplay, it looks like discord
(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct has just revealed that the new C button on the Joy Con 2 controller is a built-in chat function – I was right.

This new chat feature looks a lot like Discord, and finally gives you a way to directly chat in-game on the Nintendo Switch 2. You can use it in docked or handheld mode and the Switch 2 even comes with a built-in mic so there's no need for any accessories to use this feature.

This story is developing…

Issy van der Velde
Issy van der Velde
Contributor

I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.

Mario Kart World

Mario Kart World takes the racing series open-world, and it launches day one exclusively on Switch 2
a halo screenshot put on a nintendo switch 2 screen

Xbox is bringing more of its games to rival platforms is "a big benefit that Nintendo didn't really have in the last generation" that the Switch 2 will have, says ex-marketing lead
