The Nintendo Switch 2's mysterious C button is an in-built Nintendo Discord

The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct has just revealed that the new C button on the Joy Con 2 controller is a built-in chat function – I was right.

This new chat feature looks a lot like Discord, and finally gives you a way to directly chat in-game on the Nintendo Switch 2. You can use it in docked or handheld mode and the Switch 2 even comes with a built-in mic so there's no need for any accessories to use this feature.

This story is developing…