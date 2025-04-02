Mario Kart World, the Switch 2-exclusive racing game, is getting its own dedicated Nintendo Direct this month
Mario Kart World is racing onto Switch 2 on launch day
The next Mario Kart game, Mario Kart World, has been officially unveiled as a Switch 2 launch title, and it's getting its very own dedicated Nintendo Direct stream later this month.
Previously speculated to be Mario Kart 9, the proper reveal of the next instalment in Nintendo's iconic racing series is the first exciting bit of Nintendo Switch 2 Direct news unveiled today, confirming the first upcoming Switch 2 game we can look forward to.
While we've just been given an exciting new trailer, Nintendo has also confirmed that on April 17 at 6am PT / 9am ET, we'll be able to see even more of it during a dedicated Mario Kart World Direct.
More to follow...
