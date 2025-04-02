Mario Kart World, the Switch 2-exclusive racing game, is getting its own dedicated Nintendo Direct this month

Mario Kart World is racing onto Switch 2 on launch day

Mario Kart running on Nintendo Switch 2
(Image credit: Nintendo)

The next Mario Kart game, Mario Kart World, has been officially unveiled as a Switch 2 launch title, and it's getting its very own dedicated Nintendo Direct stream later this month.

Previously speculated to be Mario Kart 9, the proper reveal of the next instalment in Nintendo's iconic racing series is the first exciting bit of Nintendo Switch 2 Direct news unveiled today, confirming the first upcoming Switch 2 game we can look forward to.

While we've just been given an exciting new trailer, Nintendo has also confirmed that on April 17 at 6am PT / 9am ET, we'll be able to see even more of it during a dedicated Mario Kart World Direct.

More to follow...

Catherine Lewis
Catherine Lewis
News Writer

I'm one of GamesRadar+'s news writers, who works alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.

