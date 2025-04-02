Mario Kart World, the Switch 2-exclusive racing game, is getting its own dedicated Nintendo Direct this month

The next Mario Kart game, Mario Kart World, has been officially unveiled as a Switch 2 launch title, and it's getting its very own dedicated Nintendo Direct stream later this month.

Previously speculated to be Mario Kart 9 , the proper reveal of the next instalment in Nintendo's iconic racing series is the first exciting bit of Nintendo Switch 2 Direct news unveiled today, confirming the first upcoming Switch 2 game we can look forward to.

While we've just been given an exciting new trailer, Nintendo has also confirmed that on April 17 at 6am PT / 9am ET, we'll be able to see even more of it during a dedicated Mario Kart World Direct.

