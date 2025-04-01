The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct is just the start: 7 hours of Switch 2 gameplay is coming this week in Nintendo Treehouse streams

Buckle up Nintendo fans, because we're getting three days of Switch 2 goodness. After the Switch 2 Direct tomorrow, there will be two Treehouse streams where we'll see some gameplay of upcoming Switch 2 games .

Nintendo tweets that April 3 and 4 will each feature a Treehouse with "hands-on gameplay of Nintendo Switch 2 games," so we'll get a proper look at what's coming to the console. Each Treehouse will start at 7 a.m. PT, or 9 a.m. ET, and 2 p.m. GMT – remember to set your alarm nice and early if you live on the West Coast.

The April 3 Treehouse will be a whopping four hours long. April 4's Treehouse will be three hours long, so that's a total of seven hours of hands-on gameplay. Though, the length of these streams aren't new for Nintendo – actually, they've been over eight hours long in the past. And they usually feature multiple groups of people playing a bunch of different games, so there should be something for everyone.

Join us on April 3rd and April 4th at 7 a.m. PT each day for a Nintendo Treehouse: Live | Nintendo Switch 2 presentation featuring hands-on gameplay of #NintendoSwitch2 games! pic.twitter.com/gsi0MqyZyZApril 1, 2025

With seven hours of gameplay in total, we're spoilt for choice thinking of what could be shown. Pokemon Legends Z-A seems like a no-brainer, as that's been featuring heavily in Nintendo's marketing recently. We did see the game during the Direct last week though, so maybe not.

Mario Kart 9 will also almost certainly make an appearance, as that's likely to be a Switch 2 launch title. I'd love to see a new Smash Bros. or some Metroid, and I'm going to cross my fingers and pray we also get some Hollow Knight: Silksong gameplay.

The Switch 2 Direct that's coming tomorrow, April 2, seems small in comparison now, as that's scheduled to be just an hour long. We expect that stream will focus more on the console itself, and it should hopefully show off how the Joy-Con can actually turn into a computer mouse . We may also finally learn what the mysterious C button does.

