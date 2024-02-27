Pokemon Legends Z-A: Everything we know so far

Game Freak announced Pokemon Legends: Z-A as a little treat for Pokemon Day 2024. It's the next installment in the Pokemon Legends sub-series, following the release of Pokemon Legends: Arceus in 2022 for Nintendo Switch. The new Pokemon game was revealed with a short cinematic trailer – no in-game footage was shown, sadly – teasing a return to Lumiose City, the central town of the Kalos Region.

While information is light on Pokemon Legends: Z-A, we do know that we'll be exploring Lumiose City during a time when "an urban redevelopment plan is underway to shape the city into a place that belongs to both people and Pokemon." That means you should expect to see some of the sights of Pokemon X and Y while they are still under construction, giving a refined look at the Parisian-inspired city. For more info on the release window, a look at the first trailer, and more, keep on reading to find everything we know so far about Pokemon Legends: Z-A.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A release window

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

While the actual Pokemon Legends: Z-A release date is yet to be confirmed by The Pokemon Company we do know that the new game will launch simultaneously worldwide in 2025. There's no further detail on when exactly the title will launch next year, although it is undoubtedly now one of the most anticipated upcoming Switch games for 2025.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A platform

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Pokemon Legends: Z-A will launch on Nintendo Switch in 2025. It's worth noting that The Pokemon Company has used slightly confusing language across its social channels, noting that Z-A is coming to "Nintendo Switch systems". Perhaps that's nothing, given that there are standard, lite, and OLED versions of the Switch, but this phrasing has made some in the community raise an eyebrow given that rumors point towards the Nintendo Switch 2 launching in early 2025.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A trailer

The first Pokemon Legends: Z-A trailer was released on February 27 in celebration of Pokemon Day. The Pokemon Presents stream didn't feature any gameplay, and was instead more of a mood-setter. It hints at the development of Lumiose City, helping to establish the central town of the Kalos Region with some of your favorite Pokemon pals. You can watch the Pokemon Legends: Z-A trailer above.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A gameplay

(Image credit: Nintendo)

While Game Freak has yet to showcase any Pokemon Legends: Z-A gameplay just yet we do have a couple of details. For starters, We know that the game will be set entirely within Lumiose City , and isn't expected to let you explore the wider Kalos Region. That's no doubt going to be a bit of a letdown for some of you Pokemon X and Y fans out there, but it does make sense given the smaller scope of the Pokemon Legends series of titles.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A is described as "a new adventure awaits within Lumiose City, where an urban redevelopment plan is underway to shape the city into a place that belongs to both people and Pokemon." Still, expect there to be plenty of callbacks to the legendary Gen 6 Pokemon games – a mysterious symbol emerges in the closing seconds of the trailer, teasing the long-awaited return of Mega Evolutions.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A pokedex

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Is it too early to start talking about the Pokemon Legends: Z-A Pokedex ? Absolutely not, given that there were plenty of your favorite pocket monsters hidden throughout the debut trailer – with Pikachu leading the way, naturally. Given that Pokemon Legends: Arceus, which took us to the Hisui region (a version of the Sinnoh region from Pokemon Diamond and Pearl from the distant past) featured a Pokedex that didn't lineup with the one from Gen 4. Which is all to say, don't expect the Pokemon X and Y Pokedex to be recreated in its entirety for Z-A.

Looking for something to play while you wait for 2025? Why not give one of the best Pokemon games a go.