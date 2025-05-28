Pokemon Legends: Z-A just got an October release date, and we can look forward to another Pokemon Presents stream in July
The new Kalos adventure arrives on October 16
This is not a drill – Pokemon Legends: Z-A finally has a release date, and we can all look forward to the latest RPG arriving on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 in October.
Specifically, it'll be launching on October 16 – not an unprecedented month for Pokemon launches, although still a bit of a surprise since they often tend to fall in November. Less time to wait than expected can only be good news to fans, though, with our return to Pokemon X and Y's Kalos region officially less than five months away.
In addition, a press release confirms that our next Pokemon Presents stream will take place on July 22. Although it's not yet been confirmed how long the stream will be or exactly what it'll show, it seems pretty dang likely that we'll see a bit more of Legends: Z-A during that.
Although Pokemon Legends: Z-A was originally announced for the OG Switch, the latest announcement reiterates that it'll also be getting a Switch 2 edition, which promises "improved graphics and frame rates" on the upcoming console.
If you weren't planning on getting a Switch 2 in its first few months though, fret not, as The Pokemon Company confirms that both digital and physical copies of the game "can be upgraded to the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition via upgrade pack," so it sounds like you can upgrade at any time.
In addition, it's been revealed that pre-orders on the Switch eShop will begin on June 5, which also happens to be the Switch 2's release date (a very busy day all around). In the meantime, we'll just have to gaze longingly at the newly revealed cover art, showcasing the protagonists, some Mega Evolutions, and other Pokemon, including the best starter, Chikorita. It's feeling real now, folks – hopefully, the new RPG will be worth the wait.
