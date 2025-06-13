Pokemon makes its funniest in-game event even better with a meme reference hidden in its distribution code: "This is quite possibly the best special event code in the history of ever"

The Pokemon Company is officially leaning into one of the Pokemon competitive scene's most popular memes, adding a whole new level of humor after cementing 2016 world champion Wolfe "Wolfey" Glick and his love-hate relationship with Incineroar into history forever.

Wolfey, one of the most iconic faces in the Pokemon Video Game Championships (VGC) scene, is known for a few things. The first, it should go without saying, is being a very talented player, but many of his more recent wins have had a few things in common. One of those things is the usage of Fire/Dark-type starter Pokemon Incineroar, which is incredibly strong and useful in the competitive format, despite it being one of his most hated Pokemon – a love-hate situation fans like to bring up as often as possible.

The other thing is Perish Trap – an infamous strategy that involves using the move Perish Song (which instantly knocks out every Pokemon on the field if they're still in battle when three turns have passed since the move was used). Without getting into the technicalities of how that works here, Wolfey has really turned this into a signature strategy in recent years, having used it to help win the Pokemon European International Championships in February.

...Which brings us nicely on to today, as there's now an official in-game event distribution allowing players to claim a perfect replica of the Incineroar used in Wolfey's EUIC team in their own Pokemon Scarlet and Violet save files. This was already very funny given how it continues to cement the fiery cat as Wolfey's right-hand 'mon, despite how much he denies actually liking it (and the fact that it's brought an old prophecy to pass, too ). But the code itself has taken things to another level.

As reported by Serebii , if you want to claim the Incineroar for yourself, the Mystery Gift distribution code you'll need to type in is "NA1C25C0NPER1SH." It might have a couple of digits in the way, but it's obviously a direct reference to the "Wolfey con perish" meme, popularized after one unfortunate player, initially thrilled to see he was facing Wolfey in an online tournament, quickly figured out upon seeing his team that he'd brought the Perish Trap strategy with him.

"Wolfey!" the player exclaimed, before realizing the gravity of the situation: "Wolfey con perish… no."

“Wolfey!!! ….. wolfey con perish…. No” pic.twitter.com/Pze00HT1aQDecember 6, 2024

Needless to say, everyone is rather amused. "This is quite possibly the best special event code in the history of ever," one fan responds . "No way they made the code 'Con Perish.' I am cackling," says another , while another proclaims : "The code having 'con perish' is hilarious actually."

Just to add to the whole thing, earlier this week the official Play Pokemon YouTube channel also shared a recap video of Wolfey's performance at EUIC, titled "Wolfe LOVES Incineroar." Responding in the video's comments section, Wolfey simply writes: "UNNECESSARY."

If you want to claim the iconic cat for yourself, you have until June 20 at 4:59pm PT /7:59pm ET / 23:59 GMT to do so.

