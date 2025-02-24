Legendary Pokemon player brings back his most infamous strategy for another massive tournament win: "I don't think I've ever lost a tournament with Perish"

Legendary Pokemon video game championships player Wolfe "Wolfey" Glick has won yet another enormous tournament running the classic strategy that's now secured him wins at multiple other massive competitions – Perish Trap.

As the name suggests, Perish Trap relies on the move Perish Song, which on its own makes all Pokemon who've heard it (including its user) faint after three turns. This fate can be avoided if you just switch your affected Pokemon out, but there are ways to prevent this, such as the ability Shadow Tag. This deadly combination is exactly what Wolfey brought with him to the Pokemon Europe International Championships over the weekend, with a Scream Tail to sing and a Gothitelle with Shadow Tag to prevent his opponents' Pokemon from escaping.

Over the years, Perish Trap has become quite a signature move for Wolfey – if you saw any posts over the weekend chanting "Wolfey con Perish," uh, that's why. As VGC player @VelocityVGC points out , similar teams helped Wolfey secure wins at the Orlando Regionals in 2023 as well as the Toronto Regionals last year. In an interview after his win , it's suggested that Wolfey has "never lost a finals with Perish," to which he adds: "I don't think I've ever lost a tournament with Perish."

Even though they helped him get there, though, Wolfey didn't actually bring his Perish Trap duo to the grand finals yesterday. When going up against fellow finalist Dyl Yeomans, he used an Amoongus, Koraidon, Flutter Mane, and Incineroar (the latter of which also being a signature Pokemon of his).

Just in case this victory wasn't enough, Wolfey also revealed that he was secretly the one who won the recent Global Challenge I online competition earlier this month. Up to this point, the victor had been a complete mystery, but Wolfey's wins never stop, apparently. A screenshot posted to Twitter appears to confirm he used the exact same team that just won EUIC – we can't see their moves, but the lineup of Pokemon (even if slightly obscured) is clearly identical, indicating yet another success for Wolfey con Perish.

Global Challenge 2025 Champion pic.twitter.com/WFWBP8MLPuFebruary 24, 2025

With Wolfey well and truly qualified for the Pokemon World Championships in Anaheim, California, this August, we'll just have to wait and see if this strategy comes back for a victory lap at the biggest competition of 2025. His last Worlds win was in 2016, and it's seeming more likely than ever that he might be able to secure a second title there this year.

Be sure to check out our ranking of the best Pokemon games for some of the best RPGs to play now.