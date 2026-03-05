"Every Pokemon has a history": The real-life Pokemon Rescue team determined to save fans' old 'mons isn't just dedicated to game preservation, but saving memories

Perhaps the most special thing about Pokemon is the way it resonates with each fan in a deeply personal, unique way. Everyone holds onto those cherished memories of their first game, their first Pokemon, their original favorites, and time spent playing with their friends. Those memories are what one group of fans are doing their best to preserve with their unofficial Pokemon Rescue project.

"Every Pokemon has a history," content creator and Pokemon Rescue lead Professor Rex tells me as we sit in front of his two enormous cases of Nintendo hardware and old Pokemon games at the series' recent Europe International Championships. "And the coolest thing about the franchise is that it doesn't just end when you finish the game, you get to continue, if you choose. You can continue to make memories with that Pokemon, for all we know, forever."

Gotta save 'em all

(Image credit: Future / Catherine Lewis)

Beating the odds (Image credit: The Pokemon Company) I've been a Pokemon shiny hunter for 16 years, but nothing could have prepared me to join 70+ players trying to find as many rare creatures as possible in 60 minutes.

Wandering outside the halls of EUIC 2026, it's hard to miss the setup that Rex and his brother, Professor Tops, have created. Their two huge Pelican cases, filled with retro goodness that the two siblings have been collecting for over 10 years, look like high-tech first-aid kits, with inspiration taken from the official Pokemon Rescue Team event held in Japan in 2017, which helped players transfer their old Pokemon up to Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, the newest games at the time.

Ads released for the event showed people acting like paramedics, dramatically recovering old Pokemon games from fans' homes and anxiously completing the transfer processes to bring the 'mons over to the 3DS installments. Rex, Tops, and their friends offer the same service – albeit without the emergency services roleplay – and now with the extra steps required to bring a Pokemon to Pokemon Home on the Switch and Switch 2, where they can be safely stored in the cloud or moved into the Switch games that they feature in.

"I just thought that [Pokemon Rescue Team] was the coolest piece of media that The Pokemon Company had ever put out," Rex says, explaining its influence. "There hasn't been any other game in history where you could take something that's 20 years old and continue to use it in a brand new game. Like, there's a very few select games that have the ability where you can have your save data influence the story in the second game, but not 10 games later.

"And then they made those trailers, and never talked about it again. Like, Pokemon Home exists, but there's never been a trailer for Pokemon Home about 'you can bring your childhood Pokemon and use it on the Switch,' and I think that's so cool."

"The main concept from the trailer is helping people transfer their old Pokemon to the new games," Tops adds. "But again, we wanted to add our own flair to it, and that's where we kind of got to the point where we are now, where we have the ability to do that, but also the ability to add new memories to people through older connections with the game."

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future / Catherine Lewis)

Rex likens his service to the in-store Pokemon events of old, which required you to bring your game and handheld to receive special 'mons, and having now been witness to both, I can definitely say that the vibe is the same. The Pokemon Rescue team even offers a personalized flair with special certificates – inspired by the certificates of authenticity for the Generation 1 event Mew – recording the name of the Pokemon and date it was rescued for each person to take home. "If one person holds onto it as something that means something to them, win. That's a win to me," Rex says.

From the cases of carefully packaged game cartridges and hardware – including a massive collection of the many different language versions of the games – to the concept of Pokemon Rescue itself, this whole project is essentially a subsection of game preservation, and one that ends up being deeply personal to anyone who interacts with it.

"I have spent thousands and thousands of dollars of my own money preserving pieces of Pokemon history that would have been lost otherwise, because of the fact that everybody has a little memory that means something to them," Rex says. "There's a lot of pieces of Pokemon history that just get thrown out, literally ripped up and thrown in the trash. So yeah, game preservation is huge for me."