Nvidia's CEO says "we created the modern video game industry," but all it's push into AI upscaling has done is destroy good game optimization

"In the computer graphics industry without RTX, there would be nothing today"

While speaking at the Morgan Stanley Media and Telecom Conference this week, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had some outlandish claims to make about his company's stake in the video game industry. The AI and graphics card giant's CEO said that, thanks to the business's production of GPUs and 3D graphics systems in the best gaming PCs, his brand "created the modern video game industry".

"Computer graphics was used for things like animation movies, of course, at the time that we were founded," Huang started.

Neglecting the arcade era, a slew of the best retro console contenders, and countless video games made before RTX was even a glint on one of his reflective jackets, he had even more to say:

"It was