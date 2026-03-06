Nvidia's CEO says "we created the modern video game industry," but all it's push into AI upscaling has done is destroy good game optimization

While speaking at the Morgan Stanley Media and Telecom Conference this week, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had some outlandish claims to make about his company's stake in the video game industry. The AI and graphics card giant's CEO said that, thanks to the business's production of GPUs and 3D graphics systems in the best gaming PCs, his brand "created the modern video game industry".

"Computer graphics was used for things like animation movies, of course, at the time that we were founded," Huang started.

"It was during that time where computer graphics was becoming more capable, and we could simulate virtual reality with it, and we applied it to creating a new industry, which did not exist at the time called video games. And so 3D graphics was modernized in my time, consumerized in my time. And the whole video game industry was created in my time," he surmised.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Neglecting the arcade era, a slew of the best retro console contenders, and countless video games made before RTX was even a glint on one of his reflective jackets, he had even more to say:

"It was