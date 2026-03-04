Pokemon being "a game for children" is "a misunderstanding," Game Freak veteran once said – and it rings more true than ever as the RPG series turns 30

A screenshot of the player character looking at the three starter Pokemon in Pokemon Winds and Waves.
(Image credit: The Pokemon Company / Nintendo)

Is Pokemon just a game for kids? One Game Freak veteran doesn't think so, previously suggesting that the belief comes from "a misunderstanding" rather than reality.

Obviously, Pokemon has a lot of adult fans (hi), and I'd guess there's probably more than ever as the series turns 30. After all, many fans who were kids when they started playing have stuck with the franchise throughout their lives, and still enjoy it all these years later. Even before this big anniversary, though, veteran Game Freak artist Ken Sugimori once dismissed the idea that the RPGs are only for a younger audience.

Sugimori, who served as a character and monster designer in the original games (he's responsible for that lovely watercolor-style artwork of all the Gen 1 'mons), and in more recent entries has held a number of supervisor roles, expressed his thoughts on the matter back in an old interview with games™ (a sister publication to Retro Gamer). "People think that Pokemon is a game for children but I believe that's a misunderstanding," he said at the time.

At the end of the day, though, Pokemon is a game for everyone, and clearly Game Freak thinks so, too – there's no shame as far as the devs are concerned if you're 9 or 90.

