All Secret Missions in Pokemon TCG Pocket
There are 7 secret missions and challenges in Pokemon TCGP.
The Pokemon TCG Pocket secret missions are hidden challenges that many players aren't even aware of now, but there's still rewards and special cards to be earned from completing them. In fact, there's cards you can only get through these secret missions, which makes it all the more important to understand, especially if you're stocking up on Pack Points and are considering how you want to spend them.
With that in mind, we've got all the secret missions in Pokemon TCG Pocket listed out, as well as what you need to do to complete them, and what the rewards are. This is really how you go from being a simple trainer to a Pokemon Master.
How to complete all Secret Missions in Pokemon TCG Pocket
There are currently seven secret missions discovered in Pokemon TCG Pocket, all of which we've listed below, along with rewards and win conditions.
- Complete the Kanto Pokedex!
- How to beat: Collect at least one variant of all 150 original "Gen 1" Pokemon
- Reward: The Pokemon TCG Pocket Mew card
- Genetic Apex Museum 1 (Charizard)
- How to beat: Collect full artwork variants of the following cards: Alakazam, Charmander, Gloom, Lapras, Meowth, Pinsir, Rapidash, Slowpoke
- Reward: Pack Hourglasses x12, Wonder Hourglasses x36, Shop Tickets x10
- Genetic Apex Museum 2 (Mewtwo)
- How to beat: Collect full artwork variants of the following cards: Bulbasaur, Cubone, Ditto, Dragonite, Golbat, Pidgeot, Porygon, Weezing
- Reward: Pack Hourglasses x12, Wonder Hourglasses x36, Shop Tickets x10
- Genetic Apex Museum 3 (Pikachu)
- How to beat: Collect full artwork variants of the following cards: Diglett, Electrode, Eevee, Gyarados, Nidoking, Nidoqueen, Snorlax, Squirtle
- Reward: Pack Hourglasses x12, Wonder Hourglasses x36, Shop Tickets x10
- The Gym Leaders of the Kanto Region 2
- How to beat: Collect full artwork variants of all 8 Gym Leader cards: Blaine, Brock, Erika, Giovanni, Koga, Lt. Surge, Misty, Sabrina
- Reward: Pack Hourglasses x12, Wonder Hourglasses x48, Shop Tickets x10
- The Immersive 4
- How to beat: Collect the Immersive artwork variants of Charizard ex, Mewtwo ex and Pikachu ex, and the Mew card from the first secret mission.
- Reward: Pack Hourglasses x12, Wonder Hourglasses x48, Shop Tickets x20
- The Legendary Flight Continues
- How to beat: Collect the full artwork variants of Moltres ex, Zapdos ex and Articuno Ex.
- Reward: Pack Hourglasses x12, Wonder Hourglasses x48, Unique emblem
Secret missions appear in the missions tab after they've been completed and are ready to be redeemed for rewards, but until then there's no way of knowing that they're there (unless you're using the guide above, of course).
It's likely that we'll see more secret missions added in the future as more cards are added, but right now it's worth keeping a lot of these in mind as you progress. While it's hard to target specific cards without burning through Pack Points, the sheer amount of Pokemon TCG Pocket currencies at stake means that it could be worth buying a couple to reach the required amount. Besides, a lot of these cards go towards some of the best Pokemon TCG Pocket decks anyway, so what do you have to lose?
