How to get Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon TCG Pocket

published

Shinies in PTCGP are currented limited to the upcoming expansion, Shining Revelry

Pokemon TCG Pocket Shiny Cards
(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon TCG Pocket will finally be a feature with the upcoming expansion, which promises to add multiple Shinies that players can collect and add to the game. Details are currently thin on the ground and limited to what PTCGP's marketing material has put out, but we've collated all the important info to bring before you here, with everything we know about Shiny cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket so far.

All revealed Shiny Cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket and how to get them

Pokemon TCG Pocket Shiny Cards

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

What we know about Shiny cards right now is that they will be specific to the Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry expansion, which goes live on March 27, 2025. To get them, players will simply need to open the booster packs associated with the expansion, and hope - from what we've been told, there's a small chance that it'll open and grant the players Shiny variants of existing cards. Right now The Pokemon Company have revealed in marketing material that you can get Shinies of the following cards:

  • Charizard ex
  • Lucario ex
  • Pachirisu
  • Beedrill
  • Varoom
  • Wugtrio

To be clear, none of these function differently to non-shiny versions - they're just an aesthetic variation that gives you bragging rights on the battlefield (and yes, non-shiny versions of these cards will also be present in the expansion set, so it's still fairly easy to get them if they turn out to make up the new Pokemon TCG Pocket best decks).

It seems that judging by the unique rarity symbol at the bottom that Shiny cards may either be their own tier of rarity, or a modification to existing ones - so perhaps we'll be able to see Crown-rarity Shiny cards? More will be revealed when the expansion launches on March 27.

