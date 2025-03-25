Where to buy Pokemon Destined Rivals before resellers snap up the latest TCG set
We've been trawling retailers for pre-orders so you don't have to
Despite just being announced, Pokemon Destined Rivals stock is already hard to come by. The Team Rocket-themed set sold out pretty much instantly after going live on the Pokemon Center site, so now it's all about finding alternate options.
That's where we come in. The GamesRadar+ team and I have been reporting on the best card games for years, and we've got a lot of experience when it comes to the trading card game as well (check out our where to buy Prismatic Evolutions guide for an example). As a result, we'll be seeking out Pokemon Destined Rivals stock each day until and after launch in late May. If pricing changes on Destined Rivals pre-orders, we'll also add a 🔼 to indicate rising costs or a 🔽 for reductions.
Honestly, I can understand the hype behind this set. Team Rocket are blasting off again in the new Pokemon TCG expansion, and they're a popular bunch despite their villainy. The addition of new Trainer Pokemon ex cards is very appealing too, so I suspect Destined Rivals pre-orders will be hard to come by.
Where to buy Pokemon Destined Rivals in the US
Elite Trainer Box | Out of stock
Booster Box | Out of stock
Booster Bundle | Out of stock
Booster | Out of stock
Destined Rivals pre-orders just went live, and in news that will surprise no one, they vanished instantly. It's worth keeping an eye on those listings in case they return, but I suspect our best bet will be alternate retailers listed below.
Elite Trainer Box | Not available yet
Booster Box | Not available yet
Booster Bundle | Not available yet
Booster | Not available yet
The world's most well-known online store doesn't have stock for the new set just yet, but it does have a Japanese Hot Air Arena Booster Box available. This isn't a like-for-like equivalent of Destined Rivals, but it shares a lot of the same DNA (Japanese sets are always divided up versions of the US/UK releases).
Elite Trainer Box | Not available yet
Booster Box | Not available yet
Booster Bundle | Not available yet
Booster | Not available yet
Walmart hasn't gone live with its Destined Rivals pre-orders yet, but it's only a matter of time. Keep check those links in case the listings appear, because they can't be far off.
Elite Trainer Box | Not available yet
Booster Box | Not available yet
Booster Bundle | Not available yet
Booster | Not available yet
This will be one of your best chances to grab Destined Rivals stock, but you'll need to act fast - pre-orders on sets like this don't last, and later restocks are unlikely. Keep this store bookmarked and revisit it often.
Elite Trainer Box | Not available yet
Booster Box | Not available yet
Booster Bundle | Not available yet
Booster | Not available yet
I suspect that Destined Rivals stock will be limited to in-store sales at Best Buy, because that's what it's done recently with other expansions. We may get lucky with other offers, but I wouldn't count on it.
Elite Trainer Box | Not available yet
Booster Box | Not available yet
Booster Bundle | Not available yet
Booster | Not available yet
Target hasn't been very good in terms of Pokemon TCG stock recently, but I'm hoping that changes for Destined Rivals pre-orders. Watch it like a hawk.
Elite Trainer Box | Not available yet
Booster Box | Not available yet
Booster Bundle | Not available yet
Booster | Not available yet
Zavvi's been really letting the side down so far as Pokemon TCG stocks goes, and I'm not certain it'll be any different for Destined Rivals pre-orders. I could be proven wrong, though, so watch this space.
Where to buy Pokemon Destined Rivals in the UK
Elite Trainer Box | Out of stock
Booster Box | Out of stock
Booster Bundle | Out of stock
Booster | Out of stock
As you might have guessed, Pokemon Destined Rivals pre-orders were snapped up the moment they went live. They could come back in the not-so-distant future thanks to another wave of stock, but I'd watch out for other retailers in the meantime.
Elite Trainer Box | Not available yet
Booster Box | Not available yet
Booster Bundle | Not available yet
Booster | Not available yet
I've not seen any Pokemon Destined Rivals pre-orders at Amazon yet, but I can feel 'em on the way. Keep the above bookmarked and come back regularly to see if stock has arrived, because it'll be gobbled up fast.
Elite Trainer Box | Not available yet
Booster Box | Not available yet
Booster Bundle | Not available yet
Booster | Not available yet
As is becoming a theme, Destined Rivals pre-orders aren't live at Magic Madhouse yet. That's why you should keep a very close eye on it, because stock will evaporate faster than you can say "Pikachu" once it arrives.
Elite Trainer Box | Not available yet
Booster Box | Not available yet
Booster Bundle | Not available yet
Booster | Not available yet
Pokemon Destined Rivals stock isn't available here yet, but you can bet your bottom dollar it will be before long. Speed will be of the essence to avoid missing out, so bookmark that tab.
Elite Trainer Box | Not available yet
Booster Box | Not available yet
Booster Bundle | Not available yet
Booster | Not available yet
As with most other retailers at the moment, Wayland Games doesn't have any Destined Rivals stock yet - but that's likely to change before too long. Keep an eye out.
Elite Trainer Box | Not available yet
Booster Box | Not available yet
Booster Bundle | Not available yet
Booster | Not available yet
Zavvi's been very unreliable for Pokemon TCG stock recently, so I'm hoping that changes with Destined Rivals pre-orders. I'm not holding my breath, though.
Release dates for Pokemon Destined Rivals
The latest set for the Pokemon Trading Card Game is up for pre-order on the Pokemon Center store now, which means it's likely to appear elsewhere before long. As for the expansion itself, Destined Rivals will launch at the end of May. Prerelease and a digital launch on Pokemon TCG Live should occur throughout the month. More specifically:
- Pre-release: From May 17, 2025
- Pokemon TCG Live: May 29, 2025
- Full launch: May 30, 2025
It doesn't look like extra items will be added to the line later on (something we saw with Prismatic Evolutions), so hopefully we won't be left scrambling for months to come. I'll let you know if that changes.
