Where to buy Pokemon TCG Phantasmal Flames when pre-orders go live, according to our expert

A new expansion means fans scrambling to snatch up whatever products they can before resellers descend en masse, so where can you buy Pokemon TCG Phantasmal Flames cards?

It's a good question. Even though the set isn't available to pre-order just yet, I suspect you'll be able to buy Pokemon TCG Phantasmal Flames sooner rather than later - and having covered the launch of numerous expansions, I think I've got a pretty good idea of where to prioritize. And believe me, you'll want to act fast. These cards sell out faster than you can name your favorite starter Pokemon, so speed really is of the essence here. If you want to avoid paying over the odds thanks to cheeky resellers, you've gotta be faster than a speeding Ponyta.

Basically, save these retailers in your bookmarks and check on 'em regularly if you want to secure this expansion to one of the best card games; from my experience following everything from Prismatic Evolutions to Black Bolt and White Flare, they'll be your most reliable source of cards. Just move fast, because stock won't last long. Don't expect any fanfare for pre-orders going live either, so keep checking!

Where to buy Pokemon TCG Phantasmal Flames in the US

Based on previous expansion releases, I'd say to prioritize the following retailers in the United States - they've not let me down yet. However, it's worth reiterating that you'll need to move quickly to secure those cards. Check them often.

Miniature Market

The last few expansions have appeared for a normal (or reasonable, at least) price at this reliable tabletop retailer, which makes it my go-to for Phantasmal Flames pre-orders when they arrive.



Amazon

It sounds silly to shout out one of the biggest retailers in the world, but the last few Pokemon TCG expansions have been surprisingly easy to get hold of via Amazon. That gives me hope Phantasmal Flames will be the same. Don't expect the Elite Trainer Box to be a reasonable price, though - it'll be very inflated in cost.



Walmart

Walmart is sure to get some Phantasmal Flames stock, but if the past few expansions are anything to go by, it won't be as impressive a lineup as other retailers. It's worth checking, but don't put all your eggs in this particular basket.



Pokemon Center

This is undoubtedly the best place to buy Pokemon TCG expansions at the standard price, but sadly for us, that means products sell out almost instantly. And that's assuming you get onto the store at all - a lengthy queue is usually implemented thanks to the sheer volume of traffic, so you're unlikely to get close unless you arrive right away.



Where to buy Pokemon TCG Phantasmal Flames in the UK

Speed is incredibly important when it comes to Pokemon TCG expansions in the UK, and I often find that we don't get lots of products back in stock after that initial wave. With that in mind, keep an eye on and hit the following stores as soon as possible.

Wayland Games

If you're going anywhere first for Pokemon TCG Phantasmal Flames cards, make it Wayland Games. This popular tabletop retailer has always come through with stock right away, but that means it sells out fast.



Amazon

One of the world's biggest retailers isn't always the best for Pokemon TCG stock, funnily enough, but it's still better than a lot of the competition. So long as you're happy paying anywhere between a little to a lot over the odds, you should have luck at Amazon.



Magic Madhouse

In my experience, this retailer is very unlikely to have much in the way of Phantasmal Flames stock... but it will provide individual boosters and a lot of individual cards. If you just want a taste of the new set, this is a good choice.



Pokemon Center

Because this is the most reliable source of at-RRP products for any Pokemon TCG expansion, everyone flocks to the Pokemon Center store. That means you're unlikely to get Phantasmal Flames cards here unless you're very lucky or very fast.



