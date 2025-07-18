Quick, here's where to buy Pokemon Black Bolt and White Flare before resellers get to it
We've trawled through every retailer we could find to bring you the best offers
Pokemon Black Bolt and White Flare is upon us, and you know what that means; stock evaporating like it's a damn heatwave. Resellers only make it trickier to find stock, so moving fast is the name of the game.
That's why I've tried to get ahead of the curve and track down Pokemon Black Bolt and White Flare products wherever they may be. You'll find the results below in both the US and the UK. While stock is pretty hard to track down in Britain right now, folks in the United States are in luck; I've found plenty of items at a surprisingly reasonable cost. I've tracked Pokemon TCG prices and availability for a the last few expansions, and that doesn't tend to last in my experience. If you want to add to your collection for one of the best card games, now's your chance.
I've also added some price analysis wherever possible. This gives you insight into whether the cost of the cards is reasonable, inflated, or outrageously overpriced. That way you should avoid paying more than necessary for the latest Pokemon TCG expansion.
Where to buy Pokemon Black Bolt and White Flare in the US
Stock is actually pretty solid for Pokemon Black Bolt and White Flare at a couple of retailers, so check out the offers I've found below as fast as you can - they're unlikely to last long.
Miniature Market
Plenty of items have appeared at reliable indie store Miniature Market, but be warned; stock is very unlikely to hang around for long, so move fast if you want to secure those cards.
✅ Unova Poster Collection | $29.99
✅ Mini Tins | $24.99 each
✅ Black Bolt Binder Collection | $59.99
✅ White Flare Binder Collection | $59.99
✅ Black Bolt Elite Trainer Box | $104.99
✅ White Flare Elite Trainer Box | $99.99
✅ Black Bolt Tech Stickers | $34.99
✅ White Flare Tech Stickers | $34.99
✅ Victini Illustration Collection | $59.99
Check stock at Miniature Market
Item
Stock level
Price
Black Bolt Binder Collection
In stock (normal price)
White Flare Binder Collection
In stock (normal price)
Unova Poster Collection
In stock (normal price)
Black Bolt Elite Trainer Box
In stock (inflated price)
White Flare Elite Trainer Box
In stock (inflated price)
Mini Tins
In stock (normal price)
Black Bolt Tech Sticker Collection
In stock (normal price)
White Flare Tech Sticker Collection
In stock (normal price)
Victini Illustration Collection
In stock (inflated price)
Black Bolt Booster Bundle
Out of stock
White Flare Booster Bundle
Out of stock
Mini Tin Display
Out of stock
Amazon
Look out folks, Amazon is starting out strong with stock for the two Binder Boxes (which feature five boosters to go with a nine-pocket binder) and the Poster Collection. While an Elite Trainer Box is available too, it's wildly overpriced. Here's how things currently look, with a breakdown further below.
✅ Unova Poster Collection | $43.99 $39.97
✅ Black Bolt Binder Box | $69.34
✅ White Flare Binder Box | $69.45
✅ White Flare Elite Trainer Box | $107.98
✅ Unova Mini Tin Display | $219.99 $199.95
Check stock at Amazon
Item
Stock level
Price
Unova Poster Collection
In stock
Black Bolt Binder Box
In stock (inflated price)
White Flare Binder Box
In stock (inflated price)
White Flare Elite Trainer Box
In stock (inflated price)
Unova Mini Tin Display
In stock (inflated price)
Black Bolt Elite Trainer Box
Out of stock
Walmart
Stock at Walmart seems thin on the ground, so if you were hoping to do your Poke-shopping there, I'm gonna have to disappoint you. The only items I'm seeing available are Mini Tins, and they're overpriced thanks to very inflated shipping costs.
Check stock at Walmart
Best Buy
Everything Pokemon Black Bolt and White Flare-related is listed as 'coming soon' at Best Buy, and the retailer has updated its system due to high demand. You'll need to sign in to get your hands on this, so watch the listings like a hawk. Some items are in-store only as well, so be aware of that before getting your hopes up.
Check stock at Best Buy
Item
Stock level
Price
Black Bolt Booster Bundle
Coming soon
White Flare Booster Bundle
Coming soon
Victini Illustration Collection
Coming soon
Black Bolt Tech Sticker 3 Pack
Coming soon
White Flare Tech Sticker 3 Pack
Coming soon
Elite Trainer Box
In-store only
Unova Poster Collection
In-store only
GameStop
Everything at GameStop is listed as 'coming soon,' and last time they did this all items were then in-store only. Keep an eye out, but don't trust to hope.
View all stock at GameStop
Target
The only offers I'm seeing at Target right now are for the Japanese version of Black Bolt and White Flare, or for an overpriced duo of boosters. Hopefully stock will turn up soon.
Check stock at Target
Pokemon Center
Unsurprisingly, everything at the official Poke-store is long gone. Pop back every now and then to see if it returns, but I doubt it will.
Check stock at Pokemon Center
Where to buy Pokemon Black Bolt and White Flare in the UK
It's fairly quiet in terms of Pokemon Black Bolt and White Flare stock in the UK, and I've only seen a couple of items available at the likes of Amazon. It's worth watching out for indie retailers, as they're likely to get cards in drips and drabs over the next few weeks. Just move fast, as they sell quickly.
Amazon
There isn't a tremendous amount available at the world's largest retailer right now, but you can get an Elite Trainer Box for a reasonable price. That's a rarity, so strike quickly!
✅ White Flare Elite Trainer Box | £44.99
✅ Mini Tins | From £34.99
Check stock at Amazon
Item
Stock level
Price
White Flare Elite Trainer Box
In stock (normal price)
Mini Tins
In stock (inflated price)
Wayland Games
As per usual, stock at this reliable indie store evaporated quickly. It's worth checking back every now and then just in case it returns.
Check stock at Wayland Games
Magic Madhouse
Much like Wayland Games, Magic Madhouse ran out of Pokemon Black Bolt and White Flare stock very quickly. There's a good chance it'll get more in later, though.
Check stock at Magic Madhouse
Pokemon Center
As anticipated, Black Bolt and White Flare sold out as quick as blinking at the official Pokemon Center. I wouldn't count on it coming back.
Check for stock at Pokemon Center
Want a change of pace? Don't miss the best board games, or the best tabletop RPGs.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, and now manage GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage. You'll find my grubby paws on everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.