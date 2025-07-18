Quick, here's where to buy Pokemon Black Bolt and White Flare before resellers get to it

Pokemon Black Bolt and White Flare is upon us, and you know what that means; stock evaporating like it's a damn heatwave. Resellers only make it trickier to find stock, so moving fast is the name of the game.

That's why I've tried to get ahead of the curve and track down Pokemon Black Bolt and White Flare products wherever they may be. You'll find the results below in both the US and the UK. While stock is pretty hard to track down in Britain right now, folks in the United States are in luck; I've found plenty of items at a surprisingly reasonable cost. I've tracked Pokemon TCG prices and availability for a the last few expansions, and that doesn't tend to last in my experience. If you want to add to your collection for one of the best card games, now's your chance.

I've also added some price analysis wherever possible. This gives you insight into whether the cost of the cards is reasonable, inflated, or outrageously overpriced. That way you should avoid paying more than necessary for the latest Pokemon TCG expansion.

Where to buy Pokemon Black Bolt and White Flare in the US

Stock is actually pretty solid for Pokemon Black Bolt and White Flare at a couple of retailers, so check out the offers I've found below as fast as you can - they're unlikely to last long.

Miniature Market

Plenty of items have appeared at reliable indie store Miniature Market, but be warned; stock is very unlikely to hang around for long, so move fast if you want to secure those cards.



✅ Unova Poster Collection | $29.99

✅ Mini Tins | $24.99 each

✅ Black Bolt Binder Collection | $59.99

✅ White Flare Binder Collection | $59.99

✅ Black Bolt Elite Trainer Box | $104.99

✅ White Flare Elite Trainer Box | $99.99

✅ Black Bolt Tech Stickers | $34.99

✅ White Flare Tech Stickers | $34.99

✅ Victini Illustration Collection | $59.99



Swipe to scroll horizontally Price analysis Item Stock level Price Black Bolt Binder Collection In stock (normal price) $59.99 White Flare Binder Collection In stock (normal price) $59.99 Unova Poster Collection In stock (normal price) $29.99 Black Bolt Elite Trainer Box In stock (inflated price) $104.99 White Flare Elite Trainer Box In stock (inflated price) $104.99 $99.99 Mini Tins In stock (normal price) $24.99 each Black Bolt Tech Sticker Collection In stock (normal price) $34.99 White Flare Tech Sticker Collection In stock (normal price) $34.99 Victini Illustration Collection In stock (inflated price) $59.99 Black Bolt Booster Bundle Out of stock Was $59.99 White Flare Booster Bundle Out of stock Was $59.99 Mini Tin Display Out of stock Was $179.99

Amazon

Look out folks, Amazon is starting out strong with stock for the two Binder Boxes (which feature five boosters to go with a nine-pocket binder) and the Poster Collection. While an Elite Trainer Box is available too, it's wildly overpriced. Here's how things currently look, with a breakdown further below.



✅ Unova Poster Collection | $43.99 $39.97

✅ Black Bolt Binder Box | $69.34

✅ White Flare Binder Box | $69.45

✅ White Flare Elite Trainer Box | $107.98

✅ Unova Mini Tin Display | $219.99 $199.95



Swipe to scroll horizontally Price analysis Item Stock level Price Unova Poster Collection In stock $43.99 $39.97 Black Bolt Binder Box In stock (inflated price) $69.34 White Flare Binder Box In stock (inflated price) $69.45 White Flare Elite Trainer Box In stock (inflated price) $107.98 Unova Mini Tin Display In stock (inflated price) $219.99 $199.95 Black Bolt Elite Trainer Box Out of stock Was $109.99

Walmart

Stock at Walmart seems thin on the ground, so if you were hoping to do your Poke-shopping there, I'm gonna have to disappoint you. The only items I'm seeing available are Mini Tins, and they're overpriced thanks to very inflated shipping costs.



Best Buy

Everything Pokemon Black Bolt and White Flare-related is listed as 'coming soon' at Best Buy, and the retailer has updated its system due to high demand. You'll need to sign in to get your hands on this, so watch the listings like a hawk. Some items are in-store only as well, so be aware of that before getting your hopes up.



Swipe to scroll horizontally Price analysis Item Stock level Price Black Bolt Booster Bundle Coming soon $26.94 White Flare Booster Bundle Coming soon $26.94 Victini Illustration Collection Coming soon $21.99 Black Bolt Tech Sticker 3 Pack Coming soon $15.99 White Flare Tech Sticker 3 Pack Coming soon $15.99 Elite Trainer Box In-store only $49.99 Unova Poster Collection In-store only $18.99

GameStop

Everything at GameStop is listed as 'coming soon,' and last time they did this all items were then in-store only. Keep an eye out, but don't trust to hope.



Target

The only offers I'm seeing at Target right now are for the Japanese version of Black Bolt and White Flare, or for an overpriced duo of boosters. Hopefully stock will turn up soon.



Pokemon Center

Unsurprisingly, everything at the official Poke-store is long gone. Pop back every now and then to see if it returns, but I doubt it will.



Where to buy Pokemon Black Bolt and White Flare in the UK

It's fairly quiet in terms of Pokemon Black Bolt and White Flare stock in the UK, and I've only seen a couple of items available at the likes of Amazon. It's worth watching out for indie retailers, as they're likely to get cards in drips and drabs over the next few weeks. Just move fast, as they sell quickly.

Amazon

There isn't a tremendous amount available at the world's largest retailer right now, but you can get an Elite Trainer Box for a reasonable price. That's a rarity, so strike quickly!



✅ White Flare Elite Trainer Box | £44.99

✅ Mini Tins | From £34.99



Swipe to scroll horizontally Item Stock level Price White Flare Elite Trainer Box In stock (normal price) £44.99 Mini Tins In stock (inflated price) From £34.99

Wayland Games

As per usual, stock at this reliable indie store evaporated quickly. It's worth checking back every now and then just in case it returns.



Magic Madhouse

Much like Wayland Games, Magic Madhouse ran out of Pokemon Black Bolt and White Flare stock very quickly. There's a good chance it'll get more in later, though.



Pokemon Center

As anticipated, Black Bolt and White Flare sold out as quick as blinking at the official Pokemon Center. I wouldn't count on it coming back.



