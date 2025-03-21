Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry release date and details

Guides
By published

The PTCGP Shining Revelry expansion booster set adds rare shinies to the game

Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry
(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)
Jump to:

The Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry expansion booster set has a release date within the month, and brings new cards and features along with in the process, the most significant of which are the addition of the rare Shiny cards. Shiny Pokemon have long been the benchmark for valuable, rare Pokemon ever since a Red Gyarados poked its snout out of the Lake of Rage, and the Shining Revelry expansion is bringing these to PTCGP nearly six months after the game launched. If you want to know more about what to expect, we've got the release date and details of the Shining Revelry booster set in Pokemon TCG Pocket here!

Shining Revelry release date for Pokemon TCG Pocket

Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Shining Revelry will be part of an update for Pokemon TCG Pocket that goes live at the following times and dates:

  • 11:00PM PDT, Thursday, March 26, 2025
  • 2:00AM EDT, Thursday, March 27, 2025
  • 6:00AM GMT, Thursday, March 27, 2025

The update itself is free, though of course Booster Packs are limited in the usual manner, determined by a timer and then by your willingness to earn and spend the various Pokemon TCG Pocket currencies.

Shining Revelry details, cards and features

Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Details on Shining Revelry are limited so far, but we do have some key information about what changes it'll bring to PTCGP.

  • Theme(s): Shinies / Gen 9 and Paldea
  • No. of new cards: 110+
  • New Features/Mechanics: Shiny Pokemon, Starter Deck Missions and Deck Tickets, Ranked Matches
More Pokemon TCG Pocket guides

Pokemon TCG Pocket Events
Pokemon TCG Pocket Promo cards
Pokemon TCG Pocket Mew
Pokemon TCG Pocket Secret Missions

We'll go through these in order and cover all the information we currently have about how each of these work below, though to start with the big selling point - the Pokemon TCG Pocket Shiny Cards - it's important to keep in mind that not every card in Shining Revelry is a Shiny - only some of them. The way that this is being handled isn't entirely clear, but it seems as though Shiny cards will be a new tier of rarity, perhaps even above the Crown rarity that brought us the Gold-backed cards. Shiny Cards don't seem to function any differently than normal, it's just an aesthetic change.

There will also be Starter Deck Missions going live the day after the Expansion. These are limited time missions that have to be completed within one month of Shining Revelry's launch, but will earn you a Deck Ticket. You can redeem this for any one of nine "Starter Decks", and earn every Card in that deck to be added to your collection. Considering every deck includes an ex card, this is definitely going to be worth doing.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Finally, we'll see the addition of Ranked Matches and matchmaking, where players can battle against players of a similar skill level. This will be broken into Seasons, with players earning an emblem at the end depending on the rank they earn. If you want to ensure your success, you'd be well-advised to check out Pokemon TCG Pocket deck tier list.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission

Joel Franey
Joel Franey
Guides Writer

Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and raconteur with a Masters from Sussex University, none of which has actually equipped him for anything in real life. As a result he chooses to spend most of his time playing video games, reading old books and ingesting chemically-risky levels of caffeine. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at USgamer, Gfinity, Eurogamer and more besides.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Pokemon TCG Pocket
Pokemon TCG Pocket is getting yet another new expansion as the addition of shinies and Gen 9 Pokemon keep free-to-play players drowning in new cards to collect
Pokemon TCG Pocket Shiny Cards
How to get Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon TCG Pocket
Pokemon TCG Pocket Triumphant Light
Pokemon TCG Pocket Triumphant Light expansion release date and all details revealed so far
Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown expansion
Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown release date and details
Pokemon TCG Pocket sleep cards and decks
Pokemon TCG Pocket events calendar (Mar 2025)
Pokemon The Card Game Pocket Arceus EX
Pokemon TCG Pocket is finally getting ranked matches along with a special event, and a new set of cards adding God itself to the gacha
Latest in Pokemon
Pokemon TCG Pocket Shiny Cards
How to get Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon TCG Pocket
Pokemon TCG Pocket
Pokemon TCG Pocket is getting yet another new expansion as the addition of shinies and Gen 9 Pokemon keep free-to-play players drowning in new cards to collect
Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry
Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry release date and details
Pokemon GO
Despite new ownership's iffy history, Pokemon GO lead claims intrusive ads and playtime restrictions won't plague the game: "Not now, not ever"
Lego Pikachu tail over the top of the &#039;Who&#039;s that Pokemon?&#039; anime screen
Lego Pokemon revealed for 2026 after 'shocking' Pikachu tease
Pokemon Legends: Z-A screenshot
Pokemon Legends: Z-A is the first game its lead has directed, and he's focused on making the RPG a "good one" as it reportedly continues through its "final fine-tuning phase"
Latest in Guides
Pokemon TCG Pocket Shiny Cards
How to get Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon TCG Pocket
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows money naoe and merchant
How to get money in Assassin’s Creed Shadows
Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry
Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry release date and details
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Naoe in outfit
Best Assassin’s Creed Shadows armor for Naoe and Yasuke
A player carrying a potion in horror game REPO.
REPO Strength explained and how to upgrade it
A room in horror game REPO.
How to play REPO
More about pokemon
Pokemon TCG Pocket Shiny Cards

How to get Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon TCG Pocket
Pokemon TCG Pocket

Pokemon TCG Pocket is getting yet another new expansion as the addition of shinies and Gen 9 Pokemon keep free-to-play players drowning in new cards to collect
Bloodborne

Less than 40 hours later, Bloodborne master completes world's first, no leveling dance pad run of the 10-year-old Soulslike after proving herself with Dark Souls 3 and Elden Ring: "I knew this would be a grueling experience"
See more latest