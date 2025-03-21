Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry release date and details

The Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry expansion booster set has a release date within the month, and brings new cards and features along with in the process, the most significant of which are the addition of the rare Shiny cards. Shiny Pokemon have long been the benchmark for valuable, rare Pokemon ever since a Red Gyarados poked its snout out of the Lake of Rage, and the Shining Revelry expansion is bringing these to PTCGP nearly six months after the game launched. If you want to know more about what to expect, we've got the release date and details of the Shining Revelry booster set in Pokemon TCG Pocket here!

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Shining Revelry will be part of an update for Pokemon TCG Pocket that goes live at the following times and dates:

11:00PM PDT, Thursday, March 26, 2025

2:00AM EDT, Thursday, March 27, 2025

6:00AM GMT, Thursday, March 27, 2025

The update itself is free, though of course Booster Packs are limited in the usual manner, determined by a timer and then by your willingness to earn and spend the various Pokemon TCG Pocket currencies.

Shining Revelry details, cards and features

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Details on Shining Revelry are limited so far, but we do have some key information about what changes it'll bring to PTCGP.

Theme(s): Shinies / Gen 9 and Paldea

Shinies / Gen 9 and Paldea No. of new cards: 110+

110+ New Features/Mechanics: Shiny Pokemon, Starter Deck Missions and Deck Tickets, Ranked Matches

We'll go through these in order and cover all the information we currently have about how each of these work below, though to start with the big selling point - the Pokemon TCG Pocket Shiny Cards - it's important to keep in mind that not every card in Shining Revelry is a Shiny - only some of them. The way that this is being handled isn't entirely clear, but it seems as though Shiny cards will be a new tier of rarity, perhaps even above the Crown rarity that brought us the Gold-backed cards. Shiny Cards don't seem to function any differently than normal, it's just an aesthetic change.

There will also be Starter Deck Missions going live the day after the Expansion. These are limited time missions that have to be completed within one month of Shining Revelry's launch, but will earn you a Deck Ticket. You can redeem this for any one of nine "Starter Decks", and earn every Card in that deck to be added to your collection. Considering every deck includes an ex card, this is definitely going to be worth doing.

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Finally, we'll see the addition of Ranked Matches and matchmaking, where players can battle against players of a similar skill level. This will be broken into Seasons, with players earning an emblem at the end depending on the rank they earn. If you want to ensure your success, you'd be well-advised to check out Pokemon TCG Pocket deck tier list.

