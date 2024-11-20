All upcoming Pokemon TCG Pocket events and limited-time game modes

Pokemon TCG Pocket events are both ongoing and over right now, with some having come to a conclusion and others yet to come. In terms of upcoming events, most of the information we have right now comes from datamining, leaks and hints: the developers have confirmed that there will be more events for Pokemon TCGP in the future, but have played exactly what those events will be pretty close to the chest.

Still, we have some information to work from, and the datamines have provided some useful clues about the events in the future - even if the plans of the developers do change in the meantime, it's unlikely that all the info below will prove unreliable. With that in mind, let's look at the upcoming events in Pokemon TCG Pocket and what's been revealed about them so far.

All events in Pokemon TCG Pocket, upcoming and live

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

So far we've seen several events in Pokemon TCG Pocket, both upcoming and ongoing alike, not to mention a few that are over and with no sign that they'll be returning. We'll list them all below:

UPCOMING EVENTS (Officially announced) Trading (January 2025): The Pokemon TCG Pocket trading feature has been confirmed to be coming at the start of next year, with all the available info at the associated page.

UPCOMING EVENTS (Leaked / Datamined) Arcanine / Fire Mass Outbreak event (November 22 - November 28): A new kind of event that involves generated Wonder Picks of fire-type cards, as well as associated missions. Venusaur Drop Event (November 29 - December 13): Seems set to mimic the Lapras event, with solo battles and rewards, but focused on the Grass-type Venusaur and new Pokemon TCG Pocket Promo cards: Greninja, Haunter, Onix and Jigglypuff. Bulbasaur / Magnemite Wonder Pick Event 1 (December 6 - December 13): The first stage of a Wonder Pick event similar to the Meowth and Chansey one. Bulbasaur / Magnemite Wonder Pick Event 2 (December 13 - December 20): The second stage of the event, likely to add new content and rewards.

ONGOING / CURRENTLY LIVE EVENTS Genetic Apex Emblem Event 1 (LIVE: November 7 - November 28): Players win online matches to complete missions and earn unique emblems.

PREVIOUS EVENTS Meowth / Chansey Wonder Pick Event (ENDED: November 1 - November 15): Players could claim free Wonder Picks to earn special promo cards, as well as various Pokemon TCG Pocket currencies like Event Tickets. Lapras ex Drop Event (ENDED: November 5 - November 18): The Pokemon TCG Pocket Lapras ex event had players fight solo battles against Water decks to win unique Promo cards and other rewards.



Thanks to Reddit user toma_suka for datamined information, though again - it's not 100% guaranteed that information will continue to be reliable if the dev's plans change. It's also worth mentioning that there have been other events leaked and datamined, such as a Gyrados-themed one and some sort of Black Friday Sale, though information on these is thinner and less reliable. We'll add these to the list when they seem more verifiable than rumour and conjecture, and keep this page up to date accordingly.

Events are clearly a big deal in this game - the Lapras ex event has had some impact on Water builds in the best Pokemon TCG Pocket decks, and the ability to earn rewards can speed up the often slow crawl of progress.

