The Pokemon TCG Pocket Fire Mass Outbreak and Arcanine ex Event explained
The new Pokemon TCGP event has you Wonder Pick Fire Pokemon, including the rare Arcanine ex.
The Pokemon TCG Pocket Fire Mass Outbreak Event is live now, letting players Wonder Pick Fire-type Pokemon like Arcanine ex, Charizard, Moltres and more besides. Rather than specific solo battles, this time around the missions and challenges involved are about simply collecting and picking certain cards, and earning special rewards in the process.
Below we'll explain everything you need to know about the Fire Mass Outbreak event, how to get Arcanine ex for your collection, crack the different missions that've been added to Pokemon TCG Pocket for a limited time, and how long you have to complete all this before the event closes again. While what's here isn't going to fill out many of the best Pokemon TCG Pocket decks for the time being, you can still fill out your collection and earn some useful resources.
The Pokemon TCG Pocket Fire Mass Outbreak event: details, dates and rewards
The Fire Mass Outbreak event is the most recent of the Pokemon TCG Pocket Events, a limited time occurrence in which players can Wonder Pick various Fire-type cards like Arcanine ex, Moltres, Charizard, and more. There's also missions tied into it that provide various rewards for completing, but here's how it works.
- The Fire Mass Outbreak event is live from 22 November - 28 November.
- During this time, players can get a regular Pokemon TCG Pocket Wonder Pick with several specific Fire-type cards.
- There are Rare Picks and Bonus Picks. Rare Picks require Stamina like normal Wonder Picks, but the Bonus ones are free.
- Players can get the following cards and rewards through this system:
- Rare Picks: Arcanine ex, Charizard, Moltres, Ninetails, Rapidash, Charmeleon, Blaine
- Bonus Picks: Charmander, Ninetails, Rapidash, Blaine, Charmeleon, Vulpix, Growlithe, Ponyta, Magmar, Heatmor, Shop Tickets, Wonder Hourglasses, Pack Hourglasses
- There are also limited time missions that reward you with certain Pokemon TCG Pocket currencies like Shop Tickets and Wonder Hourglasses, all merely for performing a certain amount of Wonder Picks, for obtaining Fire-type cards (though any method), and for getting the Arcanine ex card itself.
- Finally, Arcanine ex has a specific unique Pokemon TCG Pocket flair cosmetic that's available in this period, a series of yellow circles that emanate when it's played on the battlefield.
How to get the Arcanine ex card in the Pokemon TCG Pocket Fire Mass Outbreak event
The rarest card available as part of this Fire Mass Outbreak event, you can get Arcanine ex through the randomly generated Rare Wonder Picks. These come up every few hours and will cost Stamina, not to mention that there's no guarantee that you actually draw Arcanine itself.
The Arcanine ex card is a solid one for Fire-type decks - not quite one of the best Pokemon TCG Pocket cards right now, but a respectable option that can do reliably high damage at the cost of hurting itself.
