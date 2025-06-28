FC 25 Path To Glory tracker with all Women’s Euro 2025 cards

The FC 25 Path To Glory tracker is underway, and this year it’s fully focussed on the finest female players. Melvine Malard, Irene Paredes and Vivianne Miedema all get new cards in the latest EA FC 25 Ultimate Team promo, with Euro 2025 kicking off in Switzerland on Wednesday, July 5. Below we explain how the July campaign works, and keep you up to date with the full Euro 2025 FC 25 Path To Glory tracker.

What is the FC 25 Path To Glory tracker?

The FC 25 Path To Glory tracker features dynamic cards which upgrade based on team performances at the Women’s Euro 2025 tournament. It landed on Friday, June 27 alongside FC 25 Shapeshifters Team 3. Cards can earn up to five boots as the summer international competition unfolds, such as 5* skill moves and 5* weak foot – with any player who wins the final getting a monster boost to a 99 OVR.

How does the FC 25 Path To Glory upgrades system work?

FC 25 Path To Glory upgrades are based on team performances and results – so a player still gets their ratings increase even if they don’t feature in any Euro 2025 matches. Below are the five ways in which cards score boosts during the tournament. It’s very similar to FC 25 RTTF and FC 25 FUT Fantasy FC.

Team scores 3 goals in Group Stage: +1 OVR

+1 OVR Qualify for Quarter-Finals: 5* Skill Moves & 5* Weak Foot & Alt Position & every Role++

5* Skill Moves & 5* Weak Foot & Alt Position & every Role++ Qualify for Semi-Finals: +1 PlayStyle Plus

+1 PlayStyle Plus Qualify for Final: +1 OVR

+1 OVR Win the Final: 99 OVR & Icon Chemistry

Who is in FC 25 Path To Glory Team 1?

FC 25 Path To Glory Team 1 contains faces who’ll be very familiar to Ultimate Team players, such as Irene Paredes (CB, Spain, 96) and Vivianne Miedema (ST, Netherlands, 95). However, EA has also taken the opportunity to give those who aren’t quite so established their first FUT special items. Among them are Ewelina Kamczyk (CAM, Poland, 95) and Angharad James-Turner (CDM, Wales, 95).

With the tournament kicking off on Wednesday, July 5 it seems unlikely there will be an FC 25 Path To Glory Team 2 release date. However, there are likely to be additional SBCs as the tournament unfolds. If Team 2 does occur, it’ll land on Friday, July 7. We’ll add any new players to the FC 25 Path To Glory tracker shortly after they drop.

How else can I get FC 25 Path To Glory cards?

There’s one Objectives player: Ajax midfielder Sherida Spitse (CDM, Netherlands, 94). To unlock her you need to complete four challenges, such as assisting four goals and winning six matches. It’s relatively straightforward, so be sure to complete the set before it expires on Friday, July 7. The FC 25 Season 8 ladder players list also lets you choose a free Euro 2025 card at level 20. You can pick either Paulina Dudek (CB, Poland, 95) or Frida Maanum (CAM, Norway, 95), and have until Thursday, July 13 – at which point Season 9 gets underway.

Where is the full Euro 2025 FC 25 Path To Glory tracker?

The updated Euro 2025 FC 25 Path To Glory tracker is below. For this one, we’ve listed both a player’s club and country, given that international results trigger those tempting OVR boosts. All numbers are correct as of Saturday, June 28.