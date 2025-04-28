All FC 25 Premium Pass rewards and what it costs
The FC 25 Premium Pass has arrived, and enables you to add even more packs and players to your Ultimate Team roster – for a cost. This new element of EA FC 25 is a controversial one. It unlocks special cards such as a 96-rated FC 25 Immortals Franck Ribery, but you need to fork out real money – or a wad of in-game coins – in order to get it. We explain how it all works, and what you unlock, in your FC 25 Premium Pass guide.
What is the FC 25 Premium Pass?
The FC 25 Premium Pass arrived on Thursday, April 24, one day ahead of the ever-popular FC 25 TOTS tracker. It works in tandem with the FC 25 Season 7 Ladder Players list. You grind for XP – or SP, as EA calls it – and unlock rewards at intervals of 1,000 SP. In addition to standard rewards, Premium Pass owners now get a second additional reward. That means if you make it all the way up the maximum of 40,000 SP, you get 80 rewards in total, rather than the default 40.
How much does the FC 25 Premium Pass cost?
The FC 25 Premium Pass costs 1,000 FC Points, or 500,000 in-game coins. To put that into perspective, the price of 1,050 FC Points is £8.99/$9.99, so the pass is effectively just under £9/$10 in real money. As ever, we recommend working your way towards the necessary coins rather than forking out real cash. If you need help doing so then make use of our FC 25 tips and FC 25 meta guides.
What's on the the FC 25 Premium Pass rewards list?
All Season 7 FC 25 Premium Pass rewards are listed below. If you want to make your new players look their best, check out our rundown of the FC 25 best kits. An asterisk means you need to choose between multiple items. Good luck!
Level
Reward
Type
Details
XP
Level 1
Kenny Lala
FUT Player Card
RB, Brest, 94
1,000
Level 2
Bundle
Bundle
N/A
2,000
Level 3
83+ x7 Pack (tradeable)
FUT Pack
N/A
3,000
Level 4
Burgundy Gloves
Clubs/Career Item
N/A
4,000
Level 5
Dries Mertens
FUT Player Card
CAM, Galatasaray, 94
5,000
Level 6
Orange Lightning Mask
Clubs/Career Item
N/A
6,000
Level 7
78+ x3 Pack (tradeable)
FUT Pack
N/A
7,000
Level 8
78+ x5 Pack (tradeable)
FUT Pack
N/A
8,000
Level 9
TOTS Retro 18
FUT Evolution
N/A
9,000
Level 10
Tiki Taka+
FUT Evolution
N/A
10,000
Level 11
Orange Lightning Bandana
Clubs/Career Item
N/A
11,000
Level 12
82+ x5 Pack (tradeable)
FUT Pack
N/A
12,000
Level 13
Kit / Tattoo / Clubs Coins
Bundle
N/A
13,000
Level 14
82+ x7 Pack (tradeable)
FUT Pack
N/A
14,000
Level 15
82+ x10 Pack (tradeable)
FUT Pack
N/A
15,000
Level 16
3x Evolutions
FUT Bundle
N/A
16,000
Level 17
84+ x2 Pack (tradeable)
FUT Pack
N/A
17,000
Level 18
Trophy / Boots / Clubs Coins
Bundle
N/A
18,000
Level 19
83+ x3 Pack (tradeable)
FUT Pack
N/A
19,000
Level 20
10,000 SP
SP
N/A
20,000
Level 21
83+ x5 Pack (tradeable)
FUT Pack
N/A
21,000
Level 22
Draft Token
FUT Draft Token
N/A
22,000
Level 23
Ball / Gloves / Clubs Coins
Bundle
N/A
23,000
Level 24
83+ x10 Pack (tradeable)
FUT Pack
N/A
24,000
Level 25*
Lisandro Martinez
FUT Player Card
CDM, Manchester United, 94
25,000
Level 25*
Donny Van de Beek
FUT Player Card
CM, Girona, 94
25,000
Level 26
TOTS Retro 18
FUT Evolution
N/A
26,000
Level 27
84+ x4 Pack (tradeable)
FUT Pack
N/A
27,000
Level 28
VIP Area / Tattoo / Clubs Coins
Bundle
N/A
28,000
Level 29
84+ x5 Pack (tradeable)
FUT Pack
N/A
29,000
Level 30
Robin Gosens
FUT Player Card
LB, Fiorentina, 94
30,000
Level 31
TOTS Retro 19
FUT Evolution
N/A
31,000
Level 32
85+ x2 Pack (tradeable)
FUT Pack
N/A
32,000
Level 33
85+ x3 Pack (tradeable)
FUT Pack
N/A
33,000
Level 34
85+ x2 Pack (tradeable)
FUT Pack
N/A
34,000
Level 35*
Federico Chiesa
FUT Player Card
RM, Liverpool, 95
35,000
Level 35*
Michy Batshuayi
FUT Player Card
ST, Frankfurt, 95
35,000
Level 36
Finesse Shot+
FUT Evolution
N/A
36,000
Level 37
2x Draft Tokens / FUT Coin Boost
FUT Bundle
N/A
37,000
Level 38
Anticipate+
FUT Evolution
N/A
38,000
Level 39
88+ x5 Pack (tradeable)
FUT Pack
N/A
39,000
Level 40*
Franck Ribery
FUT Player Card
LM, Icon, 96
40,000
Level 40*
90+ x4 Pack (tradeable)
FUT Pack
N/A
40,000
