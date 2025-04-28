All FC 25 Premium Pass rewards and what it costs

How to add more packs and players with the FC 25 Premium Pass

The FC 25 Premium Pass has arrived, and enables you to add even more packs and players to your Ultimate Team roster – for a cost. This new element of EA FC 25 is a controversial one. It unlocks special cards such as a 96-rated FC 25 Immortals Franck Ribery, but you need to fork out real money – or a wad of in-game coins – in order to get it. We explain how it all works, and what you unlock, in your FC 25 Premium Pass guide.

What is the FC 25 Premium Pass?

The FC 25 Premium Pass arrived on Thursday, April 24, one day ahead of the ever-popular FC 25 TOTS tracker. It works in tandem with the FC 25 Season 7 Ladder Players list. You grind for XP – or SP, as EA calls it – and unlock rewards at intervals of 1,000 SP. In addition to standard rewards, Premium Pass owners now get a second additional reward. That means if you make it all the way up the maximum of 40,000 SP, you get 80 rewards in total, rather than the default 40.

How much does the FC 25 Premium Pass cost?

The FC 25 Premium Pass costs 1,000 FC Points, or 500,000 in-game coins. To put that into perspective, the price of 1,050 FC Points is £8.99/$9.99, so the pass is effectively just under £9/$10 in real money. As ever, we recommend working your way towards the necessary coins rather than forking out real cash. If you need help doing so then make use of our FC 25 tips and FC 25 meta guides.

What's on the the FC 25 Premium Pass rewards list?

All Season 7 FC 25 Premium Pass rewards are listed below. If you want to make your new players look their best, check out our rundown of the FC 25 best kits. An asterisk means you need to choose between multiple items. Good luck!

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Level

Reward

Type

Details

XP

Level 1

Kenny Lala

FUT Player Card

RB, Brest, 94

1,000

Level 2

Bundle

Bundle

N/A

2,000

Level 3

83+ x7 Pack (tradeable)

FUT Pack

N/A

3,000

Level 4

Burgundy Gloves

Clubs/Career Item

N/A

4,000

Level 5

Dries Mertens

FUT Player Card

CAM, Galatasaray, 94

5,000

Level 6

Orange Lightning Mask

Clubs/Career Item

N/A

6,000

Level 7

78+ x3 Pack (tradeable)

FUT Pack

N/A

7,000

Level 8

78+ x5 Pack (tradeable)

FUT Pack

N/A

8,000

Level 9

TOTS Retro 18

FUT Evolution

N/A

9,000

Level 10

Tiki Taka+

FUT Evolution

N/A

10,000

Level 11

Orange Lightning Bandana

Clubs/Career Item

N/A

11,000

Level 12

82+ x5 Pack (tradeable)

FUT Pack

N/A

12,000

Level 13

Kit / Tattoo / Clubs Coins

Bundle

N/A

13,000

Level 14

82+ x7 Pack (tradeable)

FUT Pack

N/A

14,000

Level 15

82+ x10 Pack (tradeable)

FUT Pack

N/A

15,000

Level 16

3x Evolutions

FUT Bundle

N/A

16,000

Level 17

84+ x2 Pack (tradeable)

FUT Pack

N/A

17,000

Level 18

Trophy / Boots / Clubs Coins

Bundle

N/A

18,000

Level 19

83+ x3 Pack (tradeable)

FUT Pack

N/A

19,000

Level 20

10,000 SP

SP

N/A

20,000

Level 21

83+ x5 Pack (tradeable)

FUT Pack

N/A

21,000

Level 22

Draft Token

FUT Draft Token

N/A

22,000

Level 23

Ball / Gloves / Clubs Coins

Bundle

N/A

23,000

Level 24

83+ x10 Pack (tradeable)

FUT Pack

N/A

24,000

Level 25*

Lisandro Martinez

FUT Player Card

CDM, Manchester United, 94

25,000

Level 25*

Donny Van de Beek

FUT Player Card

CM, Girona, 94

25,000

Level 26

TOTS Retro 18

FUT Evolution

N/A

26,000

Level 27

84+ x4 Pack (tradeable)

FUT Pack

N/A

27,000

Level 28

VIP Area / Tattoo / Clubs Coins

Bundle

N/A

28,000

Level 29

84+ x5 Pack (tradeable)

FUT Pack

N/A

29,000

Level 30

Robin Gosens

FUT Player Card

LB, Fiorentina, 94

30,000

Level 31

TOTS Retro 19

FUT Evolution

N/A

31,000

Level 32

85+ x2 Pack (tradeable)

FUT Pack

N/A

32,000

Level 33

85+ x3 Pack (tradeable)

FUT Pack

N/A

33,000

Level 34

85+ x2 Pack (tradeable)

FUT Pack

N/A

34,000

Level 35*

Federico Chiesa

FUT Player Card

RM, Liverpool, 95

35,000

Level 35*

Michy Batshuayi

FUT Player Card

ST, Frankfurt, 95

35,000

Level 36

Finesse Shot+

FUT Evolution

N/A

36,000

Level 37

2x Draft Tokens / FUT Coin Boost

FUT Bundle

N/A

37,000

Level 38

Anticipate+

FUT Evolution

N/A

38,000

Level 39

88+ x5 Pack (tradeable)

FUT Pack

N/A

39,000

Level 40*

Franck Ribery

FUT Player Card

LM, Icon, 96

40,000

Level 40*

90+ x4 Pack (tradeable)

FUT Pack

N/A

40,000

Ben Wilson
Ben Wilson

I'm GamesRadar's sports editor, and obsessed with NFL, WWE, MLB, AEW, and occasionally things that don't have a three-letter acronym – such as Chvrches, Bill Bryson, and Streets Of Rage 4. (All the Streets Of Rage games, actually.) Even after three decades I still have a soft spot for Euro Boss on the Amstrad CPC 464+.

