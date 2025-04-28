All FC 25 Premium Pass rewards and what it costs

The FC 25 Premium Pass has arrived, and enables you to add even more packs and players to your Ultimate Team roster – for a cost. This new element of EA FC 25 is a controversial one. It unlocks special cards such as a 96-rated FC 25 Immortals Franck Ribery, but you need to fork out real money – or a wad of in-game coins – in order to get it. We explain how it all works, and what you unlock, in your FC 25 Premium Pass guide.

What is the FC 25 Premium Pass?

(Image credit: EA)

The FC 25 Premium Pass arrived on Thursday, April 24, one day ahead of the ever-popular FC 25 TOTS tracker. It works in tandem with the FC 25 Season 7 Ladder Players list. You grind for XP – or SP, as EA calls it – and unlock rewards at intervals of 1,000 SP. In addition to standard rewards, Premium Pass owners now get a second additional reward. That means if you make it all the way up the maximum of 40,000 SP, you get 80 rewards in total, rather than the default 40.

How much does the FC 25 Premium Pass cost?

(Image credit: EA)

The FC 25 Premium Pass costs 1,000 FC Points, or 500,000 in-game coins. To put that into perspective, the price of 1,050 FC Points is £8.99/$9.99, so the pass is effectively just under £9/$10 in real money. As ever, we recommend working your way towards the necessary coins rather than forking out real cash. If you need help doing so then make use of our FC 25 tips and FC 25 meta guides.

What's on the the FC 25 Premium Pass rewards list?

(Image credit: EA)

All Season 7 FC 25 Premium Pass rewards are listed below. If you want to make your new players look their best, check out our rundown of the FC 25 best kits. An asterisk means you need to choose between multiple items. Good luck!