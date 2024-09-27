FC 25 skill moves guide with every trick, flick and spin
How to do all the new FC 25 skill moves like Big Feint and Toe Drag Stepover
Mastering the new FC 25 skill moves will be the priority for many players across October, and there are four to start dizzying opponents with. EA FC 25 sees the Big Feint, Stop and Go, Step Over Ball and Toe Drag Stepover introduced for the first time, while most classics from last year return too. Find out how to do them all using GR's comprehensive FC 25 skill moves guide.
FC 25 skill moves star ratings explained
Every individual player in FC 25 has a specific skill moves star rating, which you can find in his or her attributes screen, or on their Ultimate Team card. (Certain promos see these star ratings increase, making these items highly sought after.) One-star players can only unleash moves in that category, whereas five-star players can nail every last one. That explains the tables below. If you still need more help, check out GR's guides to FC 25 Player Roles, FC 25 Ratings, and FC 25 Season 1 Ladder Players.
FC 25 skill moves list
1 Star Skill Moves
These are the basic tricks that anyone can pull off – even goalkeepers.
|Skill
|PS4/PS5
|Xbox One/Series X
|Directional Nutmeg
|Hold L1 + R1 + RS direction
|Tap LB + RB + RS direction
|Standing Ball Juggle
|L2 + Tap R1
|Hold LT + Tap RB
|Open Up Fake Shot Left/Right
|Hold L1 + Tap Square then Tap X and move LS top left/right
|Hold LB + Tap X then Tap A and move LS top left/right
|Flick Up
|Tap R3
|Tap R3
|First Time Feint Turn
|Hold L1 + R1 + flick LS down
|Hold LB + RB + flick LS down
2 Star Skill Moves
99% of outfield players have two-star skill moves so you shouldn't have any trouble whipping these out mid-match.
|Skill
|PS4/PS5
|Xbox One/Series X
|Feint Forward and Turn
|Flick RS down x2
|Flick RS down x2
|Body Feint Right/Left
|Flick RS right/left
|Flick RS right/left
|Stepover Right/Left
|Roll RS front to right/left
|Roll RS front to right/left
|Reverse Stepover Right/Left
|Roll RS right/left to front
|Roll RS right/left to front
|Ball Roll Right/Left
|Hold RS right/left
|Hold RS right/left
|Drag Back
|L1 + R1 + LS flick down
|LB + RB + LS flick down
|Big Feint
|Hold L2 + Flick RS left/Right (+ LS Direction to Exit)
|Hold LT + Flick RS left/Right (+ LS Direction to Exit)
|Stop and Go
|Hold L2 + RS back then forward
|Hold LT + RS back then forward
3 Star Skill Moves
Most midfielders and forwards have three-star skills, enabling them to pull off classics such as the Stutter Feint.
|Skill
|PS4/PS5
|Xbox One/Series X
|Heel Flick
|RS flick up then down
|RS flick up then down
|Roulette Right
|Roll RS clockwise from bottom to right
|Roll RS clockwise from bottom to right
|Roulette Left
|Roll RS anticlockwise from bottom to left
|Roll RS anticlockwise from bottom to left
|Fake Left & Go Right
|Roll RS along the bottom from left to right
|Roll RS along the bottom from left to right
|Fake Right & Go Left
|Roll RS along the bottom from right to left
|Roll RS along the bottom from right to left
|Heel Chop Right/Left
|Hold L2 + Square then X + LS hold right/left
|Hold LT + X then A + LS hold right/left
|Stutter Feint
|Hold L2 + flick RS left then right (or right then left)
|Hold LT + flick RS left then right (or right then left)
|Feint Right & Exit Left
|Roll RS along the bottom from right to left
|Roll RS along the bottom from right to left
|Feint Left & Exit Right
|Roll RS along the bottom from left to right
|Roll RS along the bottom from left to right
4 Star Skill Moves
We're into top-tier territory now. To compete in Weekend League, you really should master at least a few of these.
|Skill
|PS4/PS5
|Xbox One/Series X
|Ball Hop (while standing)
|Hold L1 + press R3
|Hold LB + press R3
|Ball Roll Drag
|Hold L1 + flick RS up then left/right
|Hold LB + flick RS up then left/right
|Drag Back Turn
|Hold L2 + hold RS down
|Hold LT + hold RS down
|Flair Nutmegs
|Hold L1 + R1 then flick RS
|Hold LB + RB then flick RS
|Heel To Heel Flick
|RS flick up then down
|RS flick up then down
|Simple Rainbow
|RS flick down then up twice
|RS flick down then up twice
|Spin Right
|Hold R1 + roll RS clockwise from bottom to right
|Hold RB + roll RS clockwise from bottom to right
|Spin Left
|Hold R1 + roll RS anticlockwise from bottom to left
|Hold RB + roll RS anticlockwise from bottom to left
|Stop and Turn Right/Left (while running)
|RS flick up then right/left
|RS flick up then right/left
|Ball Roll Cut Right
|RS hold left + LS hold right
|RS hold left + LS hold right
|Ball Roll Cut Left
|RS hold right + LS hold left
|RS hold right + LS hold left
|Fake Pass (while standing)
|Hold R2 + Square then X
|Hold RT + X then A
|Fake Pass Exit Right/Left (while standing)
|Hold R2 + Square then X + LS top right/left
|Hold RT + X then A + LS top right/left
|Quick Ball Rolls
|RS hold down
|RS hold down
|Drag To Heel
|Hold L1 + RS flick down then flick right/left
|Hold LB + RS flick down then flick right/left
|Lane Change Right/Left
|Hold L1 + RS hold right/left
|Hold LB + RS hold right/left
|Three Touch Roulette Right/Left
|Hold L2 + RS flick down then flick right/left
|Hold LT + RS flick down then flick right/left
|Drag Back Spin Right/Left
|Hold L2 + Flick RS fwd, flick left/right
|Hold LT + Flick RS fwd, flick left/right
|Heel to Ball Roll
|Hold L1 + flick RS up then down
|Hold LB + flick RS up then down
|Ball Roll Cut
|Hold L1 + flick RS down then up
|Hold LB + flick RS down then up
|Explosive Fake Shot
|Fake Shot + flick LS while running
|Fake Shot + flick LS while running
|Step Over Ball
|Hold L1 + Flick RS forward, left/right
|Hold LB + Flick RS forward, left/right
5 Star Skill Moves
The showiest moves in the game, only available to its most skilful players. But what a joy they are to unleash when controlling one.
|Skill
|PS4/PS5
|Xbox One/Series X
|Elastico
|Roll RS along the bottom from right to left
|Roll RS along the bottom from right to left
|Reverse Elastico
|Roll RS along the bottom from left to right
|Roll RS along the bottom from left to right
|Advanced Rainbow
|RS flick down, hold up, then flick up
|RS flick down, hold up, then flick up
|Hocus Pocus
|Roll RS from down to left, then back to right
|Roll RS from bottom to left, then back to right
|Triple Elastico
|Roll RS from down to right, then back to left
|Roll RS from down to right, then back to left
|Ball Roll & Flick Right/Left (while running)
|RS hold right/left then flick up
|RS hold right/left then flick up
|Heel Flick Turn
|Hold R2 & R1 + RS flick up then down
|Hold RT & RB + RS flick up then down
|Sombrero Flick (while standing)
|RS flick up, up, down
|RS flick up, up, down
|Turn and Spin Right/Left
|RS flick up then right/left
|RS flick up then right/left
|Ball Roll Fake Right/Left (while standing)
|RS hold right/left then flick left/right
|RS hold right/left then flick left/right
|Ball Roll Fake Turn
|Hold L2 + RS flick up then flick left/right
|Hold LT + RS flick up then flick left/right
|Elastico Chop Right
|Hold R1 + roll RS along bottom left to right
|Hold RB + roll RS along bottom left to right
|Elastico Chop Left
|Hold R2 & R1 + roll RS along bottom right to left
|Hold RT & RB + roll RS along bottom right to left
|Spin Flick Right/Left
|Hold R2 & R1 + RS flick up then right/left
|Hold RT & RB + RS flick up then right/left
|Flick Over
|RS hold up
|RS hold up
|Tornado Spin Right/Left
|Hold L2 & L1 + RS flick up then flick right/left
|Hold LT & LB + RS flick up then flick right/left
|Rabona Fake (while jogging)
|Hold L2 + Square then X + LS down
|Hold LT + X then A + LS down
|Heel Fake
|Hold L2 + flick RS left, then right
|Hold LT + flick RS left, then right
|Flair Rainbow
|Hold L1 + flick RS down, then up
|Hold LB + flick RS down, then up
|Toe Drag Stepover
|Hold L1 + rotate RS right, back, left / rotate RS left, back, right
|Hold LB + rotate RS right, back, left / rotate RS left, back, right
5 Star Juggling Tricks
Those with five-star skill moves also have specific juggling moves, as listed below.
|Skill
|PS4/PS5
|Xbox One/Series X
|Sombrero Flick Backwards/Right/Left
|Hold L2 & R1 + RS down/right/left
|Hold LT & RB + RS down/right/left
|Around The World
|Hold L2 + RS 360° clockwise or anticlockwise
|Hold LT + RS 360° clockwise or anticlockwise
|In Air Elastico
|Hold L2 + RS flick right then left
|Hold LB + RS flick right then left
|Reverse In Air Elastico
|Hold L2 + RS flick left then right
|Hold LB + RS flick left then right
|Flick Up For Volley
|Hold LS up
|Hold LS up
|Chest Flick
|Hold L2 + R3 x2
|Hold LT + R3 x2
|T. Around The World
|Hold L2 + RS 360° clockwise then RS flick up
|Hold LT + RS 360° clockwise then RS flick up
