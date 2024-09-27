FC 25 skill moves guide with every trick, flick and spin

How to do all the new FC 25 skill moves like Big Feint and Toe Drag Stepover

FC 25
Mastering the new FC 25 skill moves will be the priority for many players across October, and there are four to start dizzying opponents with. EA FC 25 sees the Big Feint, Stop and Go, Step Over Ball and Toe Drag Stepover introduced for the first time, while most classics from last year return too. Find out how to do them all using GR's comprehensive FC 25 skill moves guide.

FC 25 skill moves star ratings explained

FC 25

Every individual player in FC 25 has a specific skill moves star rating, which you can find in his or her attributes screen, or on their Ultimate Team card. (Certain promos see these star ratings increase, making these items highly sought after.) One-star players can only unleash moves in that category, whereas five-star players can nail every last one. That explains the tables below. If you still need more help, check out GR's guides to FC 25 Player Roles, FC 25 Ratings, and FC 25 Season 1 Ladder Players.

FC 25 skill moves list

FC 25

1 Star Skill Moves

These are the basic tricks that anyone can pull off – even goalkeepers. 

1 Star Skill Moves
SkillPS4/PS5Xbox One/Series X
Directional NutmegHold L1 + R1 + RS directionTap LB + RB + RS direction
Standing Ball JuggleL2 + Tap R1Hold LT + Tap RB
Open Up Fake Shot Left/RightHold L1 + Tap Square then Tap X and move LS top left/rightHold LB + Tap X then Tap A and move LS top left/right
Flick UpTap R3Tap R3
First Time Feint TurnHold L1 + R1 + flick LS downHold LB + RB + flick LS down

2 Star Skill Moves

99% of outfield players have two-star skill moves so you shouldn't have any trouble whipping these out mid-match.

2 Star Skill Moves
SkillPS4/PS5Xbox One/Series X
Feint Forward and TurnFlick RS down x2Flick RS down x2
Body Feint Right/LeftFlick RS right/leftFlick RS right/left
Stepover Right/LeftRoll RS front to right/leftRoll RS front to right/left
Reverse Stepover Right/LeftRoll RS right/left to frontRoll RS right/left to front
Ball Roll Right/LeftHold RS right/leftHold RS right/left
Drag BackL1 + R1 + LS flick downLB + RB + LS flick down
Big FeintHold L2 + Flick RS left/Right (+ LS Direction to Exit)Hold LT + Flick RS left/Right (+ LS Direction to Exit)
Stop and GoHold L2 + RS back then forwardHold LT + RS back then forward

3 Star Skill Moves

Most midfielders and forwards have three-star skills, enabling them to pull off classics such as the Stutter Feint.

3 Star Skill Moves
SkillPS4/PS5Xbox One/Series X
Heel FlickRS flick up then downRS flick up then down
Roulette RightRoll RS clockwise from bottom to rightRoll RS clockwise from bottom to right
Roulette LeftRoll RS anticlockwise from bottom to leftRoll RS anticlockwise from bottom to left
Fake Left & Go RightRoll RS along the bottom from left to rightRoll RS along the bottom from left to right
Fake Right & Go LeftRoll RS along the bottom from right to leftRoll RS along the bottom from right to left
Heel Chop Right/LeftHold L2 + Square then X + LS hold right/leftHold LT + X then A + LS hold right/left
Stutter FeintHold L2 + flick RS left then right (or right then left)Hold LT + flick RS left then right (or right then left)
Feint Right & Exit LeftRoll RS along the bottom from right to leftRoll RS along the bottom from right to left
Feint Left & Exit RightRoll RS along the bottom from left to rightRoll RS along the bottom from left to right

4 Star Skill Moves

We're into top-tier territory now. To compete in Weekend League, you really should master at least a few of these.

4 Star Skill Moves
SkillPS4/PS5Xbox One/Series X
Ball Hop (while standing)Hold L1 + press R3Hold LB + press R3
Ball Roll DragHold L1 + flick RS up then left/rightHold LB + flick RS up then left/right
Drag Back TurnHold L2 + hold RS downHold LT + hold RS down
Flair NutmegsHold L1 + R1 then flick RSHold LB + RB then flick RS
Heel To Heel FlickRS flick up then downRS flick up then down
Simple RainbowRS flick down then up twiceRS flick down then up twice
Spin RightHold R1 + roll RS clockwise from bottom to rightHold RB + roll RS clockwise from bottom to right
Spin LeftHold R1 + roll RS anticlockwise from bottom to leftHold RB + roll RS anticlockwise from bottom to left
Stop and Turn Right/Left (while running)RS flick up then right/leftRS flick up then right/left
Ball Roll Cut RightRS hold left + LS hold rightRS hold left + LS hold right
Ball Roll Cut LeftRS hold right + LS hold leftRS hold right + LS hold left
Fake Pass (while standing)Hold R2 + Square then XHold RT + X then A
Fake Pass Exit Right/Left (while standing)Hold R2 + Square then X + LS top right/leftHold RT + X then A + LS top right/left
Quick Ball RollsRS hold downRS hold down
Drag To HeelHold L1 + RS flick down then flick right/leftHold LB + RS flick down then flick right/left
Lane Change Right/LeftHold L1 + RS hold right/leftHold LB + RS hold right/left
Three Touch Roulette Right/LeftHold L2 + RS flick down then flick right/leftHold LT + RS flick down then flick right/left
Drag Back Spin Right/LeftHold L2 + Flick RS fwd, flick left/rightHold LT + Flick RS fwd, flick left/right
Heel to Ball RollHold L1 + flick RS up then downHold LB + flick RS up then down
Ball Roll CutHold L1 + flick RS down then upHold LB + flick RS down then up
Explosive Fake ShotFake Shot + flick LS while runningFake Shot + flick LS while running
Step Over BallHold L1 + Flick RS forward, left/rightHold LB + Flick RS forward, left/right

5 Star Skill Moves

The showiest moves in the game, only available to its most skilful players. But what a joy they are to unleash when controlling one.

5 Star Skill Moves
SkillPS4/PS5Xbox One/Series X
ElasticoRoll RS along the bottom from right to leftRoll RS along the bottom from right to left
Reverse ElasticoRoll RS along the bottom from left to rightRoll RS along the bottom from left to right
Advanced RainbowRS flick down, hold up, then flick upRS flick down, hold up, then flick up
Hocus PocusRoll RS from down to left, then back to rightRoll RS from bottom to left, then back to right
Triple ElasticoRoll RS from down to right, then back to leftRoll RS from down to right, then back to left
Ball Roll & Flick Right/Left (while running)RS hold right/left then flick upRS hold right/left then flick up
Heel Flick TurnHold R2 & R1 + RS flick up then downHold RT & RB + RS flick up then down
Sombrero Flick (while standing)RS flick up, up, downRS flick up, up, down
Turn and Spin Right/LeftRS flick up then right/leftRS flick up then right/left
Ball Roll Fake Right/Left (while standing)RS hold right/left then flick left/rightRS hold right/left then flick left/right
Ball Roll Fake TurnHold L2 + RS flick up then flick left/rightHold LT + RS flick up then flick left/right
Elastico Chop RightHold R1 + roll RS along bottom left to rightHold RB + roll RS along bottom left to right
Elastico Chop LeftHold R2 & R1 + roll RS along bottom right to leftHold RT & RB + roll RS along bottom right to left
Spin Flick Right/LeftHold R2 & R1 + RS flick up then right/leftHold RT & RB + RS flick up then right/left
Flick OverRS hold upRS hold up
Tornado Spin Right/LeftHold L2 & L1 + RS flick up then flick right/leftHold LT & LB + RS flick up then flick right/left
Rabona Fake (while jogging)Hold L2 + Square then X + LS downHold LT + X then A + LS down
Heel FakeHold L2 + flick RS left, then rightHold LT + flick RS left, then right
Flair RainbowHold L1 + flick RS down, then upHold LB + flick RS down, then up
Toe Drag StepoverHold L1 + rotate RS right, back, left / rotate RS left, back, rightHold LB + rotate RS right, back, left / rotate RS left, back, right

5 Star Juggling Tricks

Those with five-star skill moves also have specific juggling moves, as listed below.

5 Star Juggling Tricks
SkillPS4/PS5Xbox One/Series X
Sombrero Flick Backwards/Right/LeftHold L2 & R1 + RS down/right/leftHold LT & RB + RS down/right/left
Around The WorldHold L2 + RS 360° clockwise or anticlockwiseHold LT + RS 360° clockwise or anticlockwise
In Air ElasticoHold L2 + RS flick right then leftHold LB + RS flick right then left
Reverse In Air ElasticoHold L2 + RS flick left then rightHold LB + RS flick left then right
Flick Up For VolleyHold LS upHold LS up
Chest FlickHold L2 + R3 x2Hold LT + R3 x2
T. Around The WorldHold L2 + RS 360° clockwise then RS flick upHold LT + RS 360° clockwise then RS flick up
Ben Wilson
Ben Wilson

I'm GamesRadar's sports editor, and obsessed with NFL, WWE, MLB, AEW, and occasionally things that don't have a three-letter acronym – such as Chvrches, Bill Bryson, and Streets Of Rage 4. (All the Streets Of Rage games, actually.) Even after three decades I still have a soft spot for Euro Boss on the Amstrad CPC 464+.

