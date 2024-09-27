FC 25 skill moves guide with every trick, flick and spin

Mastering the new FC 25 skill moves will be the priority for many players across October, and there are four to start dizzying opponents with. EA FC 25 sees the Big Feint, Stop and Go, Step Over Ball and Toe Drag Stepover introduced for the first time, while most classics from last year return too. Find out how to do them all using GR's comprehensive FC 25 skill moves guide.

FC 25 skill moves star ratings explained

(Image credit: EA)

Every individual player in FC 25 has a specific skill moves star rating, which you can find in his or her attributes screen, or on their Ultimate Team card. (Certain promos see these star ratings increase, making these items highly sought after.) One-star players can only unleash moves in that category, whereas five-star players can nail every last one. That explains the tables below. If you still need more help, check out GR's guides to FC 25 Player Roles, FC 25 Ratings, and FC 25 Season 1 Ladder Players.

FC 25 skill moves list

(Image credit: EA)

1 Star Skill Moves

These are the basic tricks that anyone can pull off – even goalkeepers.

Swipe to scroll horizontally 1 Star Skill Moves Skill PS4/PS5 Xbox One/Series X Directional Nutmeg Hold L1 + R1 + RS direction Tap LB + RB + RS direction Standing Ball Juggle L2 + Tap R1 Hold LT + Tap RB Open Up Fake Shot Left/Right Hold L1 + Tap Square then Tap X and move LS top left/right Hold LB + Tap X then Tap A and move LS top left/right Flick Up Tap R3 Tap R3 First Time Feint Turn Hold L1 + R1 + flick LS down Hold LB + RB + flick LS down

2 Star Skill Moves

99% of outfield players have two-star skill moves so you shouldn't have any trouble whipping these out mid-match.

Swipe to scroll horizontally 2 Star Skill Moves Skill PS4/PS5 Xbox One/Series X Feint Forward and Turn Flick RS down x2 Flick RS down x2 Body Feint Right/Left Flick RS right/left Flick RS right/left Stepover Right/Left Roll RS front to right/left Roll RS front to right/left Reverse Stepover Right/Left Roll RS right/left to front Roll RS right/left to front Ball Roll Right/Left Hold RS right/left Hold RS right/left Drag Back L1 + R1 + LS flick down LB + RB + LS flick down Big Feint Hold L2 + Flick RS left/Right (+ LS Direction to Exit) Hold LT + Flick RS left/Right (+ LS Direction to Exit) Stop and Go Hold L2 + RS back then forward Hold LT + RS back then forward

3 Star Skill Moves

Most midfielders and forwards have three-star skills, enabling them to pull off classics such as the Stutter Feint.

Swipe to scroll horizontally 3 Star Skill Moves Skill PS4/PS5 Xbox One/Series X Heel Flick RS flick up then down RS flick up then down Roulette Right Roll RS clockwise from bottom to right Roll RS clockwise from bottom to right Roulette Left Roll RS anticlockwise from bottom to left Roll RS anticlockwise from bottom to left Fake Left & Go Right Roll RS along the bottom from left to right Roll RS along the bottom from left to right Fake Right & Go Left Roll RS along the bottom from right to left Roll RS along the bottom from right to left Heel Chop Right/Left Hold L2 + Square then X + LS hold right/left Hold LT + X then A + LS hold right/left Stutter Feint Hold L2 + flick RS left then right (or right then left) Hold LT + flick RS left then right (or right then left) Feint Right & Exit Left Roll RS along the bottom from right to left Roll RS along the bottom from right to left Feint Left & Exit Right Roll RS along the bottom from left to right Roll RS along the bottom from left to right

4 Star Skill Moves

We're into top-tier territory now. To compete in Weekend League, you really should master at least a few of these.

Swipe to scroll horizontally 4 Star Skill Moves Skill PS4/PS5 Xbox One/Series X Ball Hop (while standing) Hold L1 + press R3 Hold LB + press R3 Ball Roll Drag Hold L1 + flick RS up then left/right Hold LB + flick RS up then left/right Drag Back Turn Hold L2 + hold RS down Hold LT + hold RS down Flair Nutmegs Hold L1 + R1 then flick RS Hold LB + RB then flick RS Heel To Heel Flick RS flick up then down RS flick up then down Simple Rainbow RS flick down then up twice RS flick down then up twice Spin Right Hold R1 + roll RS clockwise from bottom to right Hold RB + roll RS clockwise from bottom to right Spin Left Hold R1 + roll RS anticlockwise from bottom to left Hold RB + roll RS anticlockwise from bottom to left Stop and Turn Right/Left (while running) RS flick up then right/left RS flick up then right/left Ball Roll Cut Right RS hold left + LS hold right RS hold left + LS hold right Ball Roll Cut Left RS hold right + LS hold left RS hold right + LS hold left Fake Pass (while standing) Hold R2 + Square then X Hold RT + X then A Fake Pass Exit Right/Left (while standing) Hold R2 + Square then X + LS top right/left Hold RT + X then A + LS top right/left Quick Ball Rolls RS hold down RS hold down Drag To Heel Hold L1 + RS flick down then flick right/left Hold LB + RS flick down then flick right/left Lane Change Right/Left Hold L1 + RS hold right/left Hold LB + RS hold right/left Three Touch Roulette Right/Left Hold L2 + RS flick down then flick right/left Hold LT + RS flick down then flick right/left Drag Back Spin Right/Left Hold L2 + Flick RS fwd, flick left/right Hold LT + Flick RS fwd, flick left/right Heel to Ball Roll Hold L1 + flick RS up then down Hold LB + flick RS up then down Ball Roll Cut Hold L1 + flick RS down then up Hold LB + flick RS down then up Explosive Fake Shot Fake Shot + flick LS while running Fake Shot + flick LS while running Step Over Ball Hold L1 + Flick RS forward, left/right Hold LB + Flick RS forward, left/right

5 Star Skill Moves

The showiest moves in the game, only available to its most skilful players. But what a joy they are to unleash when controlling one.

Swipe to scroll horizontally 5 Star Skill Moves Skill PS4/PS5 Xbox One/Series X Elastico Roll RS along the bottom from right to left Roll RS along the bottom from right to left Reverse Elastico Roll RS along the bottom from left to right Roll RS along the bottom from left to right Advanced Rainbow RS flick down, hold up, then flick up RS flick down, hold up, then flick up Hocus Pocus Roll RS from down to left, then back to right Roll RS from bottom to left, then back to right Triple Elastico Roll RS from down to right, then back to left Roll RS from down to right, then back to left Ball Roll & Flick Right/Left (while running) RS hold right/left then flick up RS hold right/left then flick up Heel Flick Turn Hold R2 & R1 + RS flick up then down Hold RT & RB + RS flick up then down Sombrero Flick (while standing) RS flick up, up, down RS flick up, up, down Turn and Spin Right/Left RS flick up then right/left RS flick up then right/left Ball Roll Fake Right/Left (while standing) RS hold right/left then flick left/right RS hold right/left then flick left/right Ball Roll Fake Turn Hold L2 + RS flick up then flick left/right Hold LT + RS flick up then flick left/right Elastico Chop Right Hold R1 + roll RS along bottom left to right Hold RB + roll RS along bottom left to right Elastico Chop Left Hold R2 & R1 + roll RS along bottom right to left Hold RT & RB + roll RS along bottom right to left Spin Flick Right/Left Hold R2 & R1 + RS flick up then right/left Hold RT & RB + RS flick up then right/left Flick Over RS hold up RS hold up Tornado Spin Right/Left Hold L2 & L1 + RS flick up then flick right/left Hold LT & LB + RS flick up then flick right/left Rabona Fake (while jogging) Hold L2 + Square then X + LS down Hold LT + X then A + LS down Heel Fake Hold L2 + flick RS left, then right Hold LT + flick RS left, then right Flair Rainbow Hold L1 + flick RS down, then up Hold LB + flick RS down, then up Toe Drag Stepover Hold L1 + rotate RS right, back, left / rotate RS left, back, right Hold LB + rotate RS right, back, left / rotate RS left, back, right

5 Star Juggling Tricks

Those with five-star skill moves also have specific juggling moves, as listed below.