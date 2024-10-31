FC 25 Season 2 Ladder Players list and how to unlock them all

The FC 25 Season 2 Ladder Players list release date is here, and brings mixed news. The new EA FC 25 season serves up rewards such as Centurions Donyell Malen, and Base Icon Lilian Thuram – but most of them are only with you as four-day timed loans. Hmmm. Still, there is a 100-item pack to grab as the overall season reward, too. We explain how it works below, before bringing you the full FC 25 Season 2 Ladder Players list.

How do I get FC 24 Season 2 Ladder Players?

(Image credit: EA)

FC 25 Season 2 Ladder Players are EA’s reward for ploughing time into the game and grinding XP – or SP, as it's known here. Objective sets are available in Ultimate Team, Manager Career, Player Career, and Clubs – and all contribute to you progressing along the Season 2 Ladder. For instance, hiring a 5-star coach in FC 25 career mode scores 200 SP. Go do that, now!

Rewards are granted for each 1,000 SP you collect, to a maximum of 35,000, for which you earn the final Level 35 reward. More on that shortly. Surprisingly, there's no crossover with the current FC 25 Trailblazers campaign.

Who are the best FC 25 Season 2 Ladder Players?

(Image credit: EA)

Two FC 25 Base Icons are among the most appealing offerings here, both of them waving the French flag: 90-rated CM Camille Abily, along with Liliam Thuram (RB, 88). They’re unlocked at levels 26 and 29 respectively, but you only get them for four days. That’s a blow. It’s a similar story with level 34 reward Donyell Malan (RM, Dortmund, 89). 93 pace makes him deadly on the flank, but again his card expires four days after you unlock it. The best permanent reward is Ellie Carpenter. The Lyon right-back gets a new OVR of 87, with 87 pace, 87 defending, and 84 physical.

What other FC 25 Season 2 Ladder Rewards are there?

(Image credit: EA)

There are 35 FC 25 Season 2 Ladder Rewards in total, so don’t be too disillusioned by the short-term player items on offer. For instance, the final level 35 reward is a 75 x100 Gold Rare Players Pack, while level 33 grants you a 87x 2 Rare Players Pack. Clubs items include a powered white headband, and 7,500 coins, at level 21. If you need gameplay guidance to help unlock this stuff, dip into our FC 25 tips and FC 25 Player Roles guide.

Where is the full FC 25 Season 2 Ladder Players cards list?

(Image credit: EA)

The full FC 25 Season 2 Ladder Players cards list is as follows. 'Status' outlines whether a player is added to your club permanently, or simply a loan deal. Unlocked one and want to make the most of them after scoring? Then you need GR's FC 25 celebrations guide.