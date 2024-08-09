FC 25 Player Roles list and Role Familiarity guide

Guides
By
published

How FC 25 Player Roles work and what happens if you use them out of position

FC 25
(Image credit: EA)

FC 25 Player Roles replace Work Rates in EA’s new football sim. Yep, as of EA FC 25, you no longer need to worry about your star striker costing you defensively because of his ‘Low’ Work Rate. Instead, individual pros are guided by the role you give them, along with their Focus. Different positions naturally have specific options in both these areas, which is where this scouting report comes in. All possible combinations are covered in your FC 25 Player Roles guide.

FC 25 Role Familiarity tiers explained

FC 25

(Image credit: EA)

Before we get to the Player Roles list, you need to understand FC 25 Role Familiarity. The more familiar a player is with their role, the more effective they’ll be, and there are four tiers to get your head around. Here’s how they all work:

Base

A player in your team at one of his or her preferred positions has access to all the Roles at that position on the list below, to a minimum of Base level.

Role+ 

Every player has at least one Role+. This means they’re better in that role than the other options at their disposal.

Role++

The game’s elite players get two plus symbols in their most productive role. This signifies them being among the best on the planet in that department.

Out Of Position

Deploy a player somewhere that isn’t a preferred position and you’ll see a yellow exclamation mark assigned to them. That means they operate using a simplified version of their current role.

The complete EA FC 25 Player Roles list

FC 25

(Image credit: EA)

All possible EA FC 25 Player Roles & Focus combinations at launch are included on the list below. More interested in how the game plays? Instead check out our EA FC 25 preview

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Position Role Focus
GK GoalkeeperDefend
GK Goalkeeper Balanced
GK Sweeper Keeper Balanced
RB / LBFullback Defend
RB / LB Fullback Balanced
RB / LB Wingback Balanced
RB / LB Falseback Defend
RB / LB Falseback Balanced
RB / LB Attacking Wingback Balanced
RB / LB Attacking Wingback Attack
CB DefendDefend
CB Defend Balanced
CB Stopper Balanced
CB Ball-Playing DefenderDefend
CB Ball-Playing Defender Build-Up
CDM Holding Defend
CDM Holding Roaming
CDM Centre-Half Defend
CDM Deep-Lying Playmaker Defend
CDM Deep-Lying Playmaker Roaming
CM Box-To-Box Balanced
CM Holding Defend
CM Deep-Lying Playmaker Defend
CM PlaymakerAttack
CM Playmaker Roaming
CM Half-WingerBalanced
CM Half-Winger Attack
RM / LM Winger Balanced
RM / LM Winger Attack
RM / LM Wide Midfielder Defend
RM / LM Wide MidfielderBalanced
RM / LM Wide Playmaker Attack
RM / LM Inside Forward Balanced
RM / LMInside Forward Attack
CAM Playmaker Balanced
CAM Playmaker Roaming
CAM Shadow Striker Attack
CAM Half-Winger Balanced
CAM Half-Winger Attack
RW / LW Winger Balanced
RW / LW Winger Attack
RW / LWInside Forward Balanced
RW / LW Inside Forward Attack
RW / LW Inside Forward Roaming
ST Advance Forward Attack
ST Advance Forward Complete
ST Poacher Attack
ST False 9 Build-Up
ST Target Forward Balanced
ST Target Forward Attack
ST Target Forward Wide
Ben Wilson
Ben Wilson

I'm GamesRadar's sports editor, and obsessed with NFL, WWE, MLB, AEW, and occasionally things that don't have a three-letter acronym – such as Chvrches, Bill Bryson, and Streets Of Rage 4. (All the Streets Of Rage games, actually.) Even after three decades I still have a soft spot for Euro Boss on the Amstrad CPC 464+.

See comments