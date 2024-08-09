FC 25 Player Roles list and Role Familiarity guide

FC 25 Player Roles replace Work Rates in EA’s new football sim. Yep, as of EA FC 25, you no longer need to worry about your star striker costing you defensively because of his ‘Low’ Work Rate. Instead, individual pros are guided by the role you give them, along with their Focus. Different positions naturally have specific options in both these areas, which is where this scouting report comes in. All possible combinations are covered in your FC 25 Player Roles guide.

FC 25 Role Familiarity tiers explained

(Image credit: EA)

Before we get to the Player Roles list, you need to understand FC 25 Role Familiarity. The more familiar a player is with their role, the more effective they’ll be, and there are four tiers to get your head around. Here’s how they all work:

Base

A player in your team at one of his or her preferred positions has access to all the Roles at that position on the list below, to a minimum of Base level.

Role+

Every player has at least one Role+. This means they’re better in that role than the other options at their disposal.

Role++

The game’s elite players get two plus symbols in their most productive role. This signifies them being among the best on the planet in that department.

Out Of Position

Deploy a player somewhere that isn’t a preferred position and you’ll see a yellow exclamation mark assigned to them. That means they operate using a simplified version of their current role.

The complete EA FC 25 Player Roles list

(Image credit: EA)

All possible EA FC 25 Player Roles & Focus combinations at launch are included on the list below. More interested in how the game plays? Instead check out our EA FC 25 preview.