FC 25 Ultimate Succession promo and new Player Roles guide

The FC 25 Ultimate Succession promo is live, with a new campaign that celebrates ‘triumphant football succession stories’. You’re right, it does sound tenuous, but bigger things are surely to come from EA FC 25 as Christmas approaches. For now, enjoy new cards for Ronaldinho, Lionel Messi, Lamine Yamal and more. We have all the details on the surprise campaign, including its full cards list, in your FC 25 Ultimate Succession promo guide.

Who is in FC 25 Ultimate Succession Team 1?

FC 25 Ultimate Succession Team 1 landed on Friday, December 6, and features a curious mix of standard players, Heroes, and Icons. The idea here is that sets of players are loosely tied together – for instance, Ronaldinho (LW, Brazil, 94) paved the way for Lionel Messi (CAM, Inter Miami, 92), whose twinkle-toed performances in La Liga are now being emulated by Lamine Yamal (RW, Barcelona, 89). Similarly, Selma Bacha (LB, Lyon, 89) is the successor to Sonia Bompastor (LB, D1 Arkema, 87). It’s not the most cohesive of promo ideas, but there are some cool items. You can see them all on the full cards list at the foot of this guide.

There is no FC 25 Ultimate Succession Team 2 release date. This is a one-week only deal. If you’re still thirsty for new cards, don’t forget both the FC 25 Thunderstruck tracker and FC 25 FC Pro Live tracker still have plenty of time to run.

What are the new FC 25 Ultimate Succession Player Roles?

There are indeed two new FC 25 Player Roles, added permanently as part of the Ultimate Succession campaign. The official EA description for each is below. You can earn an Evolution for each to apply to one player in your club by completing Max Tactics objectives in FUT. You need 10 wins for Classic 10, and to play 14 matches for Wide Half. For gameplay help, use GR’s FC 25 tips guide.

The Classic 10 for the CAM position, a traditional attacking midfielder who is the main hook of attacking play.

The Wide Half for the CDM position, a defensive player who covers the sides of the pitch and can help in build-up play.

Where can I see the full FC 25 Ultimate Succession cards list?

Below is the full FC 25 Ultimate Succession cards list, correct as of Friday, December 6. Icons are marked with two asterisks, while Heroes are denoted with one.