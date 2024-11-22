FC 25 FC Pro Live Tracker with upgrades for Xavi Simons and Nathan Ake

The FC 25 FC Pro Live tracker brings back one of the most popular promos from last year’s edition. Its name may not be the catchiest, but there’s loads to like about the final EA FC 25 campaign of November. It features upgradeable cards for names such as Xavi Simons and Nathan Ake, with a cunning twist – these dynamic boosts are based on esports results in EA’s Pro Open tournament. We explain how it all works below, before keeping you updated with the latest FC 25 FC Pro Live tracker.

What exactly is FC 25 FC Pro Live?

(Image credit: EA)

FC 25 FC Pro Live is the third major November promo, following on from FC 25 Centurions and FC 25 Track Stars. Unlike those campaigns, it features dynamic items whose ratings can be boosted based on esports results. Each card is linked to a specific player in the Pro Open tournament. For instance, 2024 winner phZin is assigned Gabriel Jesus, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain earns upgrades based on the results of NiKSNEB. Points and wins mean prizes, such as overall stats upgrades and additional Player Roles.

(Image credit: EA)

The FC Pro Live esports tournament start date is Monday, November 25, and it runs all the way through to the finals on Saturday, February 1st, 2025. As you can see from the screenshot above, its 24 pros are split into four groups of six, with the top three from each group ultimately qualifying for those finals.

What FC 25 FC Pro Live upgrades are available?

(Image credit: EA)

FC 25 FC Pro Live cards can receive up to five boosts, depending on how far their corresponding player progresses through the Pro Open tournament. Here’s the full list of possible upgrades, and how they’re earned. For more on Player Roles, hit our FC 25 Player Roles guide.

Three Points: +1 IF Upgrade

+1 IF Upgrade Six Points: +1 Skill Moves or Weak Foot

+1 Skill Moves or Weak Foot 10 Points: 1x Role++ and 1x Alt Position

1x Role++ and 1x Alt Position 16 Points : +1 IF Upgrade

: +1 IF Upgrade Qualify: +1 IF Upgrade and Role+

+1 IF Upgrade and Role+ Win: +1 IF Upgrade and +1 Skill Moves or Weak Foot and +1 PlayStyle

Who is in FC 25 Pro Live Team 1?

(Image credit: EA)

FC 25 Pro Live Team 1 is the only squad we’re getting, and it landed on Friday, November 22. Xavi Simons (CAM, RB Leipzig) is its most hyped player, but four others share his initial OVR of 88. They are Karim Benzema (ST, Al Ittihad), Victor Osimhen (ST, Galatasary), Nathan Ake (CB, Manchester City) and Gabriel Jesus (ST, Arsenal). 87-rated Ryan Gravenberch (CM, Liverpool) is also garnering plenty of interest from fans of the FC 25 meta. All FC Pro Live items kick off with a new overall of at least 85, which could turn the likes of Stian Gregersen (CB, Atlanta United) and Nawaf Al Abed (CAM, Al Riyadh) into sneaky budget purchases.

What about FC 25 Pro Live Team 2?

(Image credit: EA)

There is no FC 25 Pro Live Team 2. Cards are in packs until Thursday, November 28, with FC 25 Season Three then getting underway. There’s still time to earn the last few SP track rewards – for more on that venture to our FC 25 Season 2 Ladder Players guide.

Who are the FC 25 FC Pro Live SBC and Objectives players?

(Image credit: EA)

The first FC 25 Pro Live SBC is for Sacha Boey (RB, FC Bayern) and it’s a monster card. You get 88 pace, 86 defending and 86 physical, for an initial overall rating of 87. Don’t forget that number will increase further should his representative, Yuval, progress in the Pro Live tournament. As of night one, the Boey puzzle set cost around 180,000 coins to complete from scratch.

We also expect an SBC for Ramon Hendriks (CB, Stuttgart), although it wasn’t live as of Friday, November 22. Watch this space.

Unlike FC 24 FC Pro Live, where we got an 86-rated Diogo Jota card, there looks to be no FC 25 FC Pro Live objectives player. Instead, the campaign launched alongside a Mohamed Simakan (CB, Al Nassr) World Tour card. With an OVR of 86, that one is still worth grinding for.

Which pros are matched to the FC 25 FC Pro Live tracker?

(Image credit: EA)

Below is the FC 25 FC Pro Live tracker, correct as of Friday, November 22, along with each player’s associated pro.