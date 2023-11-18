FC 24 FC Pro Live tracker with upgrades for Sadio Mane and Hirving Lozano

FC 24 FC Pro Live tracker is a bit of a mouthful. Thankfully, the latest EA Sports FC promo isn’t about how you pronounce it, but the selection of new cards on offer. They’re based on an esports event, which is something we never saw during the FIFA years. Among the fresh items in packs are former Liverpool favourite Sanio Mane, and Dele Alli – who believe it or not is still registered with Everton. Below we explain the campaign in full, and provide you with the complete FC 24 FC Pro Live tracker.

What exactly is FC 24 FC Pro Live?

(Image credit: EA)

FC 24 FC Pro Live is a new promo which brings FC 24 Triple Threat to a close after just one week. It’s based on an upcoming esports event, called the FC Pro Open. Each card is tied to an esports competitor in that tournament, and receives upgrades based on their performance. For instance, Sadio Mane (CF, Al Nassr, 88) is tied to Alejandro ‘H1dalgo’ Hidalgo, and can receive up to five stats boosts – including bonus FC 24 PlayStyles – depending on how many matches Hidalgo wins during the competition.

This is the second upgradeable promo of the season, after FC 24 RTTK.

What FC 24 FC Pro Live upgrades are available?

(Image credit: EA)

FC 24 FC Pro Live cards can receive up to five boosts, based on wins and qualification in the accompanying sports tournament. Below is the full FC 24 FC Pro Live upgrades list. We’ll update the FC 24 FC Pro Live tracker throughout the Christmas and New Year period, so be sure to bookmark this page.

Three Points - +1 IF Upgrade

- +1 IF Upgrade Six Points - +1 PlayStyle

- +1 PlayStyle 10 Points - +1 IF Upgrade

- +1 IF Upgrade Qualify - +1 IF Upgrade and +1 PlayStyle

- +1 IF Upgrade and +1 PlayStyle Win - +1 IF Upgrade

(Image credit: EA)

The tournament itself gets underway on Monday, November 27 – and runs for nine weeks, all the way through to Saturday, February 3. That means you face some tough choices on which cards to pick up right now. It’s definitely worth grabbing those close to discard price, just in case they score upgrades. For instance, as of the promo’s launch Jean-Victor Makengo (CM, Lorient, 85) is selling for 13,500 coins. The Frenchman’s representative is fellow countryman Julien “Fouma” Perbal.

Who is in FC 24 FC Pro Live Team 1?

(Image credit: EA)

FC 24 FC Pro Live Team 1 launched on Friday, November 17. We’ve already mentioned Mane, and there’s also a surprise card for Dele Alli (CAM, Everton, 87). His item is tied to Sean ‘Seanldw’ Landwehr. Indeed, experienced Premier League favourites are something of a theme here: former Chelsea man Willian (LM, 88, Fulham) also gets a new card. He’s paired with fellow Brazilian Gabriel “Young” Freitas. Most will be closely watching the performances of Lukas “Lukas_Official11” Wolff. His victories will earn upgrades for Randal Kolo Muani (ST, Paris SG, 87), who is very much part of the FC 24 meta.

The full selection of esports competitors can be seen on the FC 24 FC Pro Live tracker at the bottom of this guide.

Has there been an FC 24 FC Pro Live Team 2 leak?

(Image credit: EA)

It’s highly unlikely we’re getting an FC 24 FC Pro Live Team 2. There are only 20 players competing in the tournament, and 16 of them are included in FC 24 FC Pro Live Team 1. Expect the rest to pop up across the ensuing week as Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) and Objectives. Still got coins to spend? Then considering shelling out on some of the FC 24 best kits.

Who are the FC 24 FC Pro Live SBC and Objectives players?

(Image credit: EA)

A very tantalising Hirving Lozano (RW, PSV, 87) card is on offer if you’re an SBC addict, with 92 pace and 80 passing. He’s not cheap though, with the puzzle set costing around 95,000 coins to complete as of Saturday, November 18. The FC Pro Live objectives player is Diogo Jota (CF, Liverpool, 86). To nab him you need to complete four in-game tasks, such as assisting five goals with Portuguese players. Note, however, that Jota is not upgradable. Be sure to bust out some fresh FC 24 celebrations when you get to using him in-game.

Which pros are matched to the FC 24 FC Pro Live tracker?

(Image credit: EA)

Below is the complete FC 24 FC Pro Live cards list, correct as of Saturday, November 18, along with their associated pro.