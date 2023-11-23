FC 24 Black Friday brings new Thunderstruck promo

The first ever FC 24 Black Friday is here, and it brings a completely new set of items to EA Sports FC 24. They’re called FC 24 Thunderstruck cards, and will land at 6pm UK time on Friday, November 24. Kaka has already been leaked, with many more to come. How does it work? Find out here, and check back over the weekend for the full FC 24 Thunderstruck cards list.

What’s happening with FC 24 Black Friday?

(Image credit: EA)

As in previous years, EA is promising a mix of promo packs, lightning rounds and SBCs to tie in with Black Friday. Look out for players with fresh FC 24 PlayStyles, and perhaps some new contenders for the FC 24 Best Kits list. The real biggie, however, is FC 24 Thunderstruck cards. These land on the day itself, and are the second brand new promo in consecutive weeks, following on from FC 24 FC Pro Live.

Who is in FC 24 Thunderstruck Team 1?

(Image credit: EA)

We don’t know just yet, with all to be revealed at 6pm on Friday, November 24. However, multiple social media accounts with a half-decent track record report that Eric Cantona (ST, France, 89) and Kaka (CAM, Brazil, 89) will be lifted off the FC 24 Base Icons list for a week and receive a brand new card. Expect a couple of members from the FC 24 Heroes catalog to make the cut, too.

Where can I see the full FC 24 Thunderstruck cards list?

(Image credit: EA)

The complete FC 24 Thunderstruck cards list will appear here on the evening of Friday, 24 November. If there’s a Team 2 then we’ll add that too, during the first weekend of December.