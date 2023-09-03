FC 24 Heroes list adds Kompany, Kanu, Riise and Berbatov

FC 24 Heroes are the first batch of new cards revealed for EA’s upcoming football game. And no, that isn’t a typo: there will be no FIFA 24. Instead, the mega-publisher is kicking off afresh with FC 24, and it means an influx of past greats being added to Ultimate Team. Below we profile seven of them, including popular TV broadcaster Alex Scott, before taking you through the full list of new FC 24 Heroes cards.

How FC 24 Heroes cards work

(Image credit: EA)

Each FC 24 Heroes card is assigned to a particular league. They automatically receive full chemistry when playing in one of their primary or secondary positions. Additionally, they provide an extra league link to all players from their same league, and a single nation link to all players from their same nation. 19 new items have been confirmed so far. We expect most of last year’s past favourites to return too – you can see them all in our FIFA 23 Heroes guide.

Alex Scott (RB, WSL) - 88

(Image credit: EA)

While you may recognise her first and foremost as a pundit for the BBC and Sky Sports, Scott was capped 140 times for England in her playing days – and scored the winner for Arsenal in the 2007 UEFA Women’s Cup Final. She’s featured here because, as explained in our EA Sports FC 24 preview, this year sees Ultimate Team mix male and female players for the first time. Other female Heroes include Nadine Kessler, who we’ll profile shortly, and Sonia Bompastor (LB, D1 Féminine, 89).

Gianluca Vialli (ST, Serie A) - 91

(Image credit: EA)

This Italian legend sadly ascended to the pantheon of great strikers in the sky in January 2023, aged just 58. It’s therefore a very welcome touch to see him added to the list of FC 24 Heroes. He’s especially beloved among Chelsea fans, but this appearance celebrates his achievements back home in Italy. Vialli scored 146 Serie A goals for Cremonese, Sampdoria, and Juventus, while grabbing two league winners medals – and a Champions League victory with Juve in 1995-96.

Vincent Kompany (CB, Premier League) - 89

(Image credit: EA)

He may be making his name as a manager after steering Burnley to promotion last season, but Kompany is best known as one of the most imperious ball-playing centre backs of the modern era. His Belgium side never quite lived up to its potential, but a club career stacked with trophies means he likely sleeps very well and night. Kompany spent 11 seasons with Manchester City – eight of them as captain – and won the Premier League in four of them, as well as two FA Cups and four League Cups.

Nwankwo Kanu (ST, Eredivisie) - 87

(Image credit: EA)

Who can forget the Nigerian’s legendary celebration in the 2009-10 season? Kanu scored for Manchester City against his former club Arsenal, then ran the length of the field to gloat in front of the fans who once adored him. However, it’s not that mad, magic moment which is honoured here. Instead, EA wants to toast the big man’s years at Ajax. He won the Eredivisie three years running from 1994 to 1996, and took part in two Champions League finals: winning Europe’s biggest competition in 1994-095, and finishing runner-up the following year.

John Arne Riise (LB, Premier League) - 87

(Image credit: EA)

The flame-haired Norwegian was hugely popular with Fulham and Liverpool fans for his tfhundeopus left-footed rockets towards the top corner. Riise was a solid defender though, too, in an era where speedy right wingers were a constant Saturday afternoon threat. He scored 16 times in 110 appearances for his country, and was a key member of the Reds squad who famously saw off Milan on penalties in Istanbul to win the Champions League in 2004-05.

Nadine Kessler (CM, Frauen Bundesliga) - 90

(Image credit: EA)

Germany’s sublime attacking midfielder has gone on to enjoy a career as esteemed off the pitch as she was on it: Kessler is UEFA’s current head of women’s football. Surprisingly she only earned 29 caps for her country, despite dominant performances for Wolfsburg in the Frauen Bundesliga across six seasons. In 2014, she was a focal figure as they became the first side in history to win the treble of league, German Cup and Champions League. More than half-decent, then.

Dimitar Berbatov (ST, Bundesliga) - 88

(Image credit: EA)

Like Kanu, here’s an imported name that will be familiar to all Premier League fans – whose FC 24 card is assigned to a different league. That’s because prior to Berba’s days with Spurs, Manchester United, and Fulham, he tore up the Bundesliga in the colours of Bayer Leverkusen. The brilliant Bulgarian notched 69 goals in 154 league appearances for Bayer, spearheading them all the way to a Champions League runners-up spot in 2001-02.

Complete list of all new FC 24 Heroes cards

(Image credit: EA)

Below are all the new FC 24 Heroes cards revealed as of Sunday, September 3. If more are added we’ll be sure to add them to the list to tie in with the FC 24 release date of Friday, September 29.