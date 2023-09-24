FC 24 Base Icons guide as Zico, Hamm and Ribery arrive

FC 24 Base Icons have been restructured to usher in the new era. EA Sports FC 24 bids farewell to the days of Prime and Mid Icons. Instead, all legends get a standard Base card, with additional ones to come during the season as part of promos such as last year's FIFA 23 Trophy Titans. There are eight newcomers to the list this year, including Bobby Charlton, Mia Hamm, Zico, and Franck Ribery. Scroll on for the complete FC 24 Base Icons list.

All the new FC 24 Base Icons

(Image credit: EA)

There are eight new FC 24 Base Icons this year. Combine them together with all the new FC 24 Heroes, such as John Arne Riise and Alex Scott, and it means more than 20 past greats being added to this year's game. Below are all the Base Icon newcomers, along with their secondary positions.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Name Position Secondary Positions Country Rating Mia Hamm ST CAM, CF, RW USA 93 Bobby Charlton CAM CF England 92 Birgit Prinz ST CF Germany 92 Zico CAM CM, CF Brazil 91 Homare Sawa CM CAM Japan 91 Camille Abily CM CAM France 90 Kelly Smith ST CF England 89 Franck Ribery LW LM France 88

Are there any missing FC 24 Base Icons?

(Image credit: EA)

Three members of the FIFA 23 Base Icons list no longer hold that status in FC 24. Jari Litmanen and Rui Costa have been downgraded to Heroes items, while Italian striker Christian Vieri is gone from the game completely.

The complete FC 24 Base Icons list

(Image credit: EA)

Below is the list of all FC 24 Base Icons, and their in-game overall rating. See how they compare to the current crop of superstars using GR’s FC 24 ratings guide. Don't forget you can also switch their individual stats up to your liking with FC 24 chemistry styles.