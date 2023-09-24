FC 24 Base Icons guide as Zico, Hamm and Ribery arrive

By Ben Wilson
published

Bobby Charlton is another new name on the FC 24 Base Icons list

FC 24
(Image credit: EA)

FC 24 Base Icons have been restructured to usher in the new era. EA Sports FC 24 bids farewell to the days of Prime and Mid Icons. Instead, all legends get a standard Base card, with additional ones to come during the season as part of promos such as last year's FIFA 23 Trophy Titans. There are eight newcomers to the list this year, including Bobby Charlton, Mia Hamm, Zico, and Franck Ribery. Scroll on for the complete FC 24 Base Icons list. 

All the new FC 24 Base Icons

FC 24

(Image credit: EA)

There are eight new FC 24 Base Icons this year. Combine them together with all the new FC 24 Heroes, such as John Arne Riise and Alex Scott, and it means more than 20 past greats being added to this year's game. Below are all the Base Icon newcomers, along with their secondary positions. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
NamePositionSecondary PositionsCountryRating
Mia HammSTCAM, CF, RWUSA93
Bobby CharltonCAMCFEngland92
Birgit PrinzSTCFGermany92
ZicoCAMCM, CFBrazil91
Homare SawaCMCAMJapan91
Camille AbilyCMCAMFrance90
Kelly SmithSTCFEngland 89
Franck RiberyLWLMFrance88

Are there any missing FC 24 Base Icons?

FC 24

(Image credit: EA)

Three members of the FIFA 23 Base Icons list no longer hold that status in FC 24. Jari Litmanen and Rui Costa have been downgraded to Heroes items, while Italian striker Christian Vieri is gone from the game completely. 

The complete FC 24 Base Icons list

FC 24

(Image credit: EA)

Below is the list of all FC 24 Base Icons, and their in-game overall rating. See how they compare to the current crop of superstars using GR’s FC 24 ratings guide. Don't forget you can also switch their individual stats up to your liking with FC 24 chemistry styles.

  • Pele (CAM, Brazil) - 95
  • Zinedine Zidane (CAM, France) - 94
  • Ronaldo (ST, Brazil) - 94
  • Ronaldinho (LW, Brazil) - 93
  • Mia Hamm (ST, USA) - 93
  • Johan Cruyff (CF, Netherlands) - 93
  • Lev Yashin (GK, Russia) - 92
  • Ferenc Puskas (CF, Hungary) - 92
  • Garrincha (RW, Brazil) - 92
  • Paolo Maldini (LB, Italy) - 92
  • Gerd Muller (ST, Germany) - 92
  • Bobby Charlton (CAM, England) - 92
  • Birgit Prinz (ST, Germany) - 92
  • Franco Baresi (CB, Italy) - 91
  • Thierry Henry (ST, France) - 91
  • Carlos Alberto (RB, Brazil) - 87
  • Cafu (RWB, Brazil) - 91
  • Marco van Basten (ST, Netherlands) - 91
  • Eusebio (CF, Portugal) - 91
  • Zico (CAM, Brazil) - 91
  • Homare Sawa (CM, Japan) - 91
  • Roberto Baggio (CAM, Italy) - 91
  • Iker Casillas (GK, Spain) - 90
  • Raul (CF, Spain) - 90
  • George Best (RW, Northern Ireland) - 90
  • Andrea Pirlo (CM, Italy) - 90
  • Xavi (CM, Spain) - 90
  • Dennis Bergkamp (CF, Netherlands) - 90
  • Ruud Gullit (CF, Netherlands) - 90
  • Rivaldo (LW, Brazil) - 90
  • Roberto Carlos (LB, Brazil) - 90
  • Alessandro Del Piero (CF, Italy) - 90
  • Lothar Matthaus (CM, Germany) - 90
  • Camille Abily (CM, France) -  90
  • Bobby Moore (CB, England) - 90
  • Kenny Dalglish (ST, Scotland) - 89
  • Javier Zanetti (RB, Argentina) - 89
  • Alessandro Nesta (CB, Italy) - 89
  • Hugo Sanchez (ST, Mexico) - 89
  • Alan Shearer (ST, England) - 89
  • Kaka (CAM, Brazil) - 89
  • Samuel Eto’o (ST, Cameroon) - 89
  • Didier Drogba (ST, Ivory Coast) - 89
  • Ruud van Nistelrooy (ST, Netherlands) - 89
  • Eric Cantona (CF, France) - 89
  • Socrates (CAM, Brazil) - 89
  • Phillip Lahm (RB, Germany) - 89
  • Gary Lineker (ST, England) - 89
  • Hristo Stoichkov (ST, Bulgaria) - 89
  • Kelly Smith (ST, England) - 89
  • Fabio Cannavaro (CB, Italy) - 89
  • Jairzinho (RW, Brazil) - 89
  • Carles Puyol (CB, Spain) - 89
  • Emilio Butragueno (ST, Spain) - 89
  • Peter Schmeichel (GK, Denmark) - 89
  • Luis Figo (RW, Portugal) - 89
  • Franck Ribery (LW, France) - 88
  • Juan Roman Riquelme (CAM, Argentina) - 88
  • Michael Laudrup (CAM, Denmark) - 88
  • Fernando Hierro (CB, Spain) - 88
  • Andriy Shevchenko (ST, Ukraine) - 89
  • Steven Gerrard (CM, England) - 89
  • Ronald Koeman (CB, Netherlands) - 88
  • Paul Scholes (CM, England) - 88
  • Wayne Rooney (ST, England) - 88
  • Edwin van der Sar (GK, Netherlands) - 88
  • Petr Cech (GK, Czech Republic) - 88
  • Bastian Schweinsteiger (CM, Germany) - 88
  • Michael Owen (ST, England) - 88
  • Rio Ferdinand (CB, England) - 88
  • David Beckham (RM, England) - 88
  • Pavel Nedved (LM, Czech Republic) - 88
  • Lauren Blanc (CB, France) - 88
  • Patrick Vieira (CM, France) - 88
  • Robin van Persie (ST, Netherlands) - 88
  • Marcel Desailly (CB, France) - 88
  • Miroslav Klose (ST, Germany) - 88
  • Gheorghe Hagi (CAM, Romania) - 88
  • Ian Wright (ST, England) - 87
  • Clarence Seedorf (CAM, Netherlands) - 87
  • Michael Ballack (CM, Germany) - 87
  • Fernando Torres (ST, Spain) - 87
  • Davor Suker (ST, Croatia) - 87
  • Patrick Kluivert (ST, Netherlands) - 87
  • Claude Makelele (CDM, France) - 87
  • John Barnes (LW, England) - 87
  • Frank Lampard (CM, England) - 87
  • David Trezeguet (ST, France) - 87
  • Ian Rush (ST, Wales) - 87
  • Gianfranco Zola (CF, Italy) - 87
  • Robert Pires (LM, France) - 87
  • Frank Rijkaard (CDM, Netherlands) - 87
  • Nemanja Vidic (CB, Serbia) - 87
  • Xabi Alonso (CDM, Spain) - 87
  • Emmanuel Petit (LB, France) - 87
  • Juan Sebastian Veron (CM, Argentina) - 86
  • Ashley Cole (LB, England) - 86
  • Michael Essien (CDM, Ghana) - 86
  • Henrik Larsson (ST, Sweden) - 86
  • Hernan Crespo (ST, Argentina) - 86
  • Sol Campbell (CB, England) - 86
  • Roy Keane (CM, Ireland) - 86
  • Gennaro Gattuso (CDM, Italy) - 86
  • Gianluca Zambrotta (RB, Italy) - 86
  • Luis Hernandez (ST, Mexico) - 86
Ben Wilson
Ben Wilson

I'm GamesRadar's sports editor, and obsessed with NFL, WWE, MLB, AEW, and occasionally things that don't have a three-letter acronym – such as Chvrches, Bill Bryson, and Streets Of Rage 4. (All the Streets Of Rage games, actually.) Even after three decades I still have a soft spot for Euro Boss on the Amstrad CPC 464+.

See comments